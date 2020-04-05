LadengeCoronaSe: आगरा में होगा एकजुटता का उजाला, मुस्लिम परिवारों ने भी तैयार किए दीये

{"_id":"5e8965d88ebc3e768343f397","slug":"coronavirus-update-news-agra-unite-for-light-up-lamps-on-sunday-night-at-9-pm","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"#LadengeCoronaSe: \u0906\u0917\u0930\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u090f\u0915\u091c\u0941\u091f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0909\u091c\u093e\u0932\u093e, \u092e\u0941\u0938\u094d\u0932\u093f\u092e \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u0924\u0948\u092f\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u090f \u0926\u0940\u092f\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
आगरा में होगा एकजुटता का उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
दीयों को सजाते मां-बेटा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
तीन दशक पुरानी टॉर्च
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मुस्लिम परिवार ने भी की तैयारी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
दीया बनाता कुम्हार
- फोटो : अमर उजाला