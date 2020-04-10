शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   CoronaVirus Lockdown: residents of agra shower flower on sanitation workers

Lockdown: लोगों ने सफाई कर्मियों पर बरसाए फूल, नोटों की माला पहनाकर किया सम्मान

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Fri, 10 Apr 2020 12:46 PM IST
सफाई कर्मचारियों का सम्मान
1 of 5
सफाई कर्मचारियों का सम्मान - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कोरोना वायरस के खिलाफ जंग में लोग घरों में रहकर अपनी जिम्मेदारी निभा रहे हैं, तो कुछ ऐसे लोग हैं, जो बाहर रहकर एक योद्धा की तरह वैश्विक महामारी के खात्मे के लिए दिन-रात काम कर रहे हैं। इनमें सफाईकर्मी भी शामिल हैं। यह दूसरों की अच्छी सेहत के लिए सफाई कार्यों में लगे हैं। इन कर्मवीरों को लोग सलाम कर रहे हैं।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
अब लॉकडाउन में घर पर सुरक्षित रहते हुए प्राप्त करें सारी आवश्यक वस्तुएं
Click Here
विज्ञापन
coronavirus lockdown coronavirus corona worriors

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

महिलाओं की टीम
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीरः बेवजह घर से निकलते थे लोग, महिलाओं ने संभाली हॉकी और लाठी, अब ऐसा है नजारा

10 अप्रैल 2020

कोरोना संकट के दौर में हर रोज नए अनुभवों से गुजर रहे लोग
Kanpur

लॉकडाउन: कोरोना संकट के दौर में हर रोज नए अनुभवों से गुजर रहे लोग, साझा किए अपने अनुभव

10 अप्रैल 2020

विज्ञापन
अब लॉकडाउन में घर पर सुरक्षित रहते हुए प्राप्त करें सारी आवश्यक वस्तुएं
(Advertorial)

अब लॉकडाउन में घर पर सुरक्षित रहते हुए प्राप्त करें सारी आवश्यक वस्तुएं
gorakhpur news
Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur Lockdown: काम का बहाना लेकर घरों से निकल रहे हैं लोग, पुलिस दे रही सजा, फिर भी कर रहे ये काम, देखें तस्वीरें

10 अप्रैल 2020

लोगों ने खुद ही सील कर दीं गलियां
Kanpur

kanpur lockdown: यहां लोगों ने खुद ही सील कर दीं गलियां, न कोई आएगा न जाएगा

10 अप्रैल 2020

आतंकी सज्जाद के जनाजे में शामिल हुई भीड़
Jammu

आतंकी के जनाजे में शामिल होने वालों पर शिकंजा कसना शुरू, ऐसे उड़ाई गई थीं लॉकडाउन की धज्जियां

10 अप्रैल 2020

Kushinagar news
Gorakhpur

यहां ड्यूटी पर तैनात पुलिस कर्मियों पर बरसाए गए फूल, लोगों ने सम्मान में बजाई तालियां, देखें तस्वीरें

10 अप्रैल 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

उत्तर प्रदेश में लाॅकडाउन
Meerut

कोरोना वायरस: सील हुए हाॅटस्पाॅट में पुलिस का पहरा, छत व बाॅलकनी में खड़े होने पर भी मनाही, अधिकारियों ने लिया माहौल का जायजा

10 अप्रैल 2020

आईएएस दंपती अनुज मलिक और गौरव सिंह सोगरवाल।
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर के इस IAS दंपती के कामों को जानकर आप भी करेंगे गर्व, शहर के एक भी शख्स को नहीं सोने देते भूखा

10 अप्रैल 2020

अब लॉकडाउन में घर पर सुरक्षित रहते हुए प्राप्त करें सारी आवश्यक वस्तुएं
(Advertorial)

अब लॉकडाउन में घर पर सुरक्षित रहते हुए प्राप्त करें सारी आवश्यक वस्तुएं
विज्ञापन
लॉकडाउन का 17वां दिन
Kanpur

लॉकडाउन का 17वां दिन: सड़कों पर चहल-पहल, लोग अभी भी नहीं आ रहे बाज, कानपुर के आसपास के जिलों का हाल

10 अप्रैल 2020

जम्मू कश्मीर में कोरोना वायरस
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर में तेजी से पांव पसार रहा कोरोना, इस गति से बढ़ रहे मरीज, जंग में डटे जांबाज

10 अप्रैल 2020

लॉकडाउन का 17वां दिन
Kanpur

kanpur lockdown: आदेशों की उड़ रही धज्जियां, लोगों की ये लापरवाही कहीं पड़ ना जाए भारी, देखें तस्वीरें

10 अप्रैल 2020

special story
Lucknow

संकट के सिपाही: हाथ की मेहंदी भी नहीं छूटी...दूसरों की जिंदगी बचाने में जुटीं

10 अप्रैल 2020

ताजमहल
Agra

CoronaVirus Lockdown: पहली बार एक महीने तक नहीं खुलेंगे ताजमहल के दरवाजे

10 अप्रैल 2020

अनुज सिंह और उनकी पत्नी हर्षिता माथुर।
Gorakhpur

सीएम योगी के शहर में कोरोना योद्धा बनें IAS दंपती, जान की परवाह किए बिना कर रहे ये काम

10 अप्रैल 2020

gorakhpur news
Gorakhpur

लॉकडाउन में आप ही नहीं, इन पुलिसवालों के परिवार भी फंसे हैं, जानिए कैसे निभा रहे अपना फर्ज

10 अप्रैल 2020

सदर तहसीलदार अरविंद कुमार ने सांसद पर लगाए गंभीर आरोप
Kanpur

सांसद सुब्रत पाठक बोले 590 में सिर्फ 10 को मिला राशन, सवाल किया तो तहसीलदार ने लगाया पीटने का आरोप

10 अप्रैल 2020

भाजपा सांसद सुब्रत पाठक
Kanpur

तहसीलदार को पीटने के मामला: सांसद सुब्रत पाठक ने क्यों किया 15 लाख के सरकारी धन में गड़बड़ी का जिक्र

10 अप्रैल 2020

हैलट में संक्रमण विभाग की ओर जाते डॉक्टर
Kanpur

जमाती कोरोना पॉजिटिव पर लक्षण अभी तक नहीं उभरे, डॉक्टर बोले- बिना बीमार पड़े हो जाएंगे निगेटिव

10 अप्रैल 2020

.कर्फ्यू क्षेत्र श्यामबिहारी गली जाने वाली सड़क पर लगा बैरियर।
Pratapgarh

CoronsVirus: डेरवा बाजार सील, चप्पे-चप्पे पर पुलिस का पहरा

10 अप्रैल 2020

हाई वोल्टेज करंट से जिलाअस्पताल की आईसीयू में जल गए वेंटिलेटर।
Prayagraj

प्रयागराज में बनेंगे 21 हजार वेंटिलेटर, भारत सरकार और नैनी की वीके कनेक्टर कंपनी के बीच हुआ समझौता

10 अप्रैल 2020

During the lockdown, one side of the ROB located in the High Court has been closed.
Prayagraj

प्रयागराज में काटजू रोड बना हॉटस्पॉट, चौकसी बढ़ी, आवाजाही बंद, फोर्स तैनात

10 अप्रैल 2020

चेकिंग करती पुलिस
Meerut

लॉकडाउन का उल्लंघन, किसी को बनाया मुर्गा तो किसी को पीछे दौड़ाया, देखें तस्वीरें

10 अप्रैल 2020

सफाई कर्मचारियों का सम्मान
सफाई कर्मचारियों का सम्मान - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सफाई कर्मचारियों का सम्मान
सफाई कर्मचारियों का सम्मान - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सफाई कर्मचारियों का सम्मान
सफाई कर्मचारियों का सम्मान - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सफाई कर्मचारियों पर बरसाए फूल
सफाई कर्मचारियों पर बरसाए फूल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
घटिया चौराहा
घटिया चौराहा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited