ग्राउंड रिपोर्ट: हॉटस्पॉट के बाहर तैनात है पुलिस...अंदर घूम रहे लोग, यह लापरवाही है खतरनाक

{"_id":"5ec2c30f8ebc3e902f36d3c1","slug":"coronavirus-in-agra-ground-report-of-covid-19-containment-zones","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0909\u0902\u0921 \u0930\u093f\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f: \u0939\u0949\u091f\u0938\u094d\u092a\u0949\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0939\u0930 \u0924\u0948\u0928\u093e\u0924 \u0939\u0948 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938...\u0905\u0902\u0926\u0930 \u0918\u0942\u092e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917, \u092f\u0939 \u0932\u093e\u092a\u0930\u0935\u093e\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0916\u0924\u0930\u0928\u093e\u0915","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
धुलिया गंज का हॉटस्पॉट क्षेत्र
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
हॉटस्पॉट वजीरपुरा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
हॉटस्पॉट क्षेत्र नाई की मंडी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
हॉटस्पॉट क्षेत्र मंटोला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
हॉटस्पॉट क्षेत्र किशोरपुरा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला