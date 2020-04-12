बेटे ने कोरोना से जीती जंग, आइसोलेशन वार्ड में भर्ती पिता से कहा- घर पर आपका इंतजार करुंगा

{"_id":"5e92b30e8ebc3e6f9507c49e","slug":"coronavirus-case-news-in-hindi-two-more-patients-recovered-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0940\u0924\u0940 \u091c\u0902\u0917, \u0906\u0907\u0938\u094b\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928 \u0935\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0930\u094d\u0924\u0940 \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u093e- \u0918\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u093e \u0907\u0902\u0924\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u0941\u0902\u0917\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सुयश गुप्ता
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e92b30e8ebc3e6f9507c49e","slug":"coronavirus-case-news-in-hindi-two-more-patients-recovered-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0940\u0924\u0940 \u091c\u0902\u0917, \u0906\u0907\u0938\u094b\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928 \u0935\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0930\u094d\u0924\u0940 \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u093e- \u0918\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u093e \u0907\u0902\u0924\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u0941\u0902\u0917\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सुयश गुप्ता
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e92b30e8ebc3e6f9507c49e","slug":"coronavirus-case-news-in-hindi-two-more-patients-recovered-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0940\u0924\u0940 \u091c\u0902\u0917, \u0906\u0907\u0938\u094b\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928 \u0935\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0930\u094d\u0924\u0940 \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u093e- \u0918\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u093e \u0907\u0902\u0924\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u0941\u0902\u0917\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सुयश गुप्ता
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e92b30e8ebc3e6f9507c49e","slug":"coronavirus-case-news-in-hindi-two-more-patients-recovered-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0940\u0924\u0940 \u091c\u0902\u0917, \u0906\u0907\u0938\u094b\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928 \u0935\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0930\u094d\u0924\u0940 \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u093e- \u0918\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u093e \u0907\u0902\u0924\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u0941\u0902\u0917\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सुयश गुप्ता ने दी कोरोना को मात
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e92b30e8ebc3e6f9507c49e","slug":"coronavirus-case-news-in-hindi-two-more-patients-recovered-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0940\u0924\u0940 \u091c\u0902\u0917, \u0906\u0907\u0938\u094b\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928 \u0935\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0930\u094d\u0924\u0940 \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u093e- \u0918\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u093e \u0907\u0902\u0924\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u0941\u0902\u0917\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
एसएन मेडिकल कॉलेज आगरा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e92b30e8ebc3e6f9507c49e","slug":"coronavirus-case-news-in-hindi-two-more-patients-recovered-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0940\u0924\u0940 \u091c\u0902\u0917, \u0906\u0907\u0938\u094b\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928 \u0935\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0930\u094d\u0924\u0940 \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u093e- \u0918\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u093e \u0907\u0902\u0924\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u0941\u0902\u0917\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कुणाल त्यागी भी ठीक हुए
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e92b30e8ebc3e6f9507c49e","slug":"coronavirus-case-news-in-hindi-two-more-patients-recovered-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0940\u0924\u0940 \u091c\u0902\u0917, \u0906\u0907\u0938\u094b\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928 \u0935\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0930\u094d\u0924\u0940 \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u093e- \u0918\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u093e \u0907\u0902\u0924\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u0941\u0902\u0917\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
चिकित्सकों की टीम
- फोटो : अमर उजाला