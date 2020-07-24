शहर चुनें
कोख के सौदागरों को लेकर एक और खुलासा, दोगुना मुनाफा कमाने के लिए पैदा कराते थे जुड़वां बच्चे

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Fri, 24 Jul 2020 08:18 PM IST
कोख के सौदागर: अस्मिता, राहुल, नीलम (क्रमश:)
कोख के सौदागर: अस्मिता, राहुल, नीलम (क्रमश:) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कोख के सौदागर गैंग का मास्टरमाइंड डॉ. विष्णुकांत और सरगना नीलम आईवीएफ सेंटर में किराये पर कोख देने वाली महिलाओं के जुड़वा बच्चे पैदा कराते थे। इससे गैंग के मास्टरमाइंड को दोगुना फायदा होता था। महिलाओं को एक ही बच्चे की रकम दी जाती थी। पुलिस की जांच में यह बात निकलकर आई है। अगली स्लाइड्स में पढ़िए इस गैंग के बारे.... कैसे होता था अबोध बच्चों का सौदा


संबंधित खबर: किराये की कोख का 'शर्मनाक' सच: जन्म से पहले बच्चियों का सौदा, अंतरराष्ट्रीय गैंग लगाता है बोली
commercial surrogacy gang surrogate mothers human trafficking

