कारगिल दिवस विशेषः पाकिस्तानी सेना पर कहर बनकर टूटे थे शहीद जितेंद्र सिंह चौहान

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Fri, 24 Jul 2020 01:49 PM IST
शहीद जितेंद्र सिंह चौहान
शहीद जितेंद्र सिंह चौहान - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कारगिल में पाकिस्तानी सेना के छक्के छुड़ाकर शहीद हुए फतेहाबाद के टीकत खंडेर पुरा निवासी जितेंद्र सिंह चौहान की शहादत को आज भी पूरा गांव याद करता है। उनकी अमर गाथा आज भी ग्रामीणों के मुंह से सुनी जा सकती है। ग्रामीण बताते हैं कि पांच पैरा बिग्रेड के जवान जितेंद्र सिंह चौहान ने कारगिल युद्ध के दौरान पाकिस्तानी सेना से जमकर लोहा लिया था। 21 जुलाई 1999 को वह शहीद हो गए थे। 
शहीद जितेंद्र सिंह चौहान
शहीद जितेंद्र सिंह चौहान - फोटो : अमर उजाला
शहीद की प्रतिमा के पास खड़े ग्रामीण
शहीद की प्रतिमा के पास खड़े ग्रामीण - फोटो : अमर उजाला
शहीद की प्रतिमा का शिलांयास पत्थर
शहीद की प्रतिमा का शिलांयास पत्थर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
Kargil war (फाइल)फोटो
Kargil war (फाइल)फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ब्रिगेडियर समीर भदौरिया
ब्रिगेडियर समीर भदौरिया - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बटेश्वर
बटेश्वर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
