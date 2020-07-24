कारगिल दिवस विशेषः पाकिस्तानी सेना पर कहर बनकर टूटे थे शहीद जितेंद्र सिंह चौहान

{"_id":"5f1a96f58ebc3e637e5c7308","slug":"kargil-martyr-hero-jitendra-singh-chauhan-story","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0917\u093f\u0932 \u0926\u093f\u0935\u0938 \u0935\u093f\u0936\u0947\u0937\u0903 \u092a\u093e\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0938\u0947\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u0939\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u091f\u0942\u091f\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u0936\u0939\u0940\u0926 \u091c\u093f\u0924\u0947\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930 \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939 \u091a\u094c\u0939\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शहीद जितेंद्र सिंह चौहान
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
शहीद की प्रतिमा के पास खड़े ग्रामीण
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
शहीद की प्रतिमा का शिलांयास पत्थर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
Kargil war (फाइल)फोटो
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ब्रिगेडियर समीर भदौरिया
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बटेश्वर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला