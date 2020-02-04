ब्रज की होली के रंगों में सरोबार होकर झूमेगा देश, यहां का गुलाल बिखेरेगा अपनी रंगीनियत

{"_id":"5e39abb53e25d54266000b14","slug":"colors-and-gulal-being-made-in-mathura-for-festival-of-holi-2020","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u094d\u0930\u091c \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0930\u0902\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0930\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0939\u094b\u0915\u0930 \u091d\u0942\u092e\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0936, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0917\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u093f\u0916\u0947\u0930\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0940 \u0930\u0902\u0917\u0940\u0928\u093f\u092f\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बरसाना के श्रीजी मंदिर में उड़ता रंग गुलाल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
गुलाल बनाने में जुटीं महिलाएं
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
गुलाल बनाने में जुटीं महिलाएं
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मथुरा में बनाया जा रहा गुलाल
मथुरा में बनाया जा रहा गुलाल