गोली लगने के बाद भी जान पर खेलकर पूरी टीम को बचाया, बीएसएफ जवान की शहादत पर परिवार को गर्व

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, फिरोजाबाद, Updated Fri, 18 Oct 2019 11:24 AM IST
बीएसएफ के शहीद हेड कांस्टेबल विजयभान सिंह
बीएसएफ के शहीद हेड कांस्टेबल विजयभान सिंह - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पश्चिम बंगाल में अंतरराष्ट्रीय सीमा पर फ्लैग मीटिंग के बाद बांग्लादेश के बॉर्डर गार्ड ऑफ बांग्लादेश (बीजीबी) ने भारत के सीमा सुरक्षा बल (बीएसएफ) के गश्ती दल पर पीठ पीछे वार किया है। इस उकसावे की कार्रवाई में उत्तर प्रदेश निवासी बीएसएफ के हेड कांस्टेबल विजयभान सिंह शहीद हो गए, जबकि एक जवान घायल है।
bsf jawan martyr bsf jawan martyred in firing bangladesh border bangladeshi soldiers
बीएसएफ के शहीद हेड कांस्टेबल विजयभान सिंह
बीएसएफ के शहीद हेड कांस्टेबल विजयभान सिंह
शहीद विजयभान
शहीद विजयभान
शहीद विजयभान का परिवार
शहीद विजयभान का परिवार
शहीद के परिजनों को ढांढस बंधाते ग्रामीण
शहीद के परिजनों को ढांढस बंधाते ग्रामीण
शहीद विजयभान का परिवार के साथ फोटो (फाइल)
शहीद विजयभान का परिवार के साथ फोटो (फाइल)
शहीद बीएसएफ जवान की पत्नी का रो-रोकर बुरा हाल
शहीद बीएसएफ जवान की पत्नी का रो-रोकर बुरा हाल
