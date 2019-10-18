गोली लगने के बाद भी जान पर खेलकर पूरी टीम को बचाया, बीएसएफ जवान की शहादत पर परिवार को गर्व

{"_id":"5da951c28ebc3e93b0397ef7","slug":"bsf-jawan-martyred-in-firing-inside-story-firozabad-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u0932\u0917\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092d\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u0916\u0947\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u091f\u0940\u092e \u0915\u094b \u092c\u091a\u093e\u092f\u093e, \u092c\u0940\u090f\u0938\u090f\u092b \u091c\u0935\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u0939\u093e\u0926\u0924 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u0917\u0930\u094d\u0935","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बीएसएफ के शहीद हेड कांस्टेबल विजयभान सिंह
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
शहीद विजयभान
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
शहीद विजयभान का परिवार
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
शहीद के परिजनों को ढांढस बंधाते ग्रामीण
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
शहीद विजयभान का परिवार के साथ फोटो (फाइल)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
शहीद बीएसएफ जवान की पत्नी का रो-रोकर बुरा हाल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला