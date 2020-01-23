CAA: भाजपा की रैली में 51 फीट लंबा तिरंगा लेकर पहुंचे लोग, गूंजे भारत माता के जयकारे

{"_id":"5e294f508ebc3e4b58684b9b","slug":"bjp-rally-for-support-of-caa-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"CAA: \u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u0948\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 51 \u092b\u0940\u091f \u0932\u0902\u092c\u093e \u0924\u093f\u0930\u0902\u0917\u093e \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917, \u0917\u0942\u0902\u091c\u0947 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u092e\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u092f\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
51 फीट लंबा तिरंगा लेकर पहुंचे लोग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
भाजपा की रैली में भीड़
भाजपा की रैली में 51 फीट लंबा तिरंगा लेकर पहुंचे लोग
सघन तलाशी के बाद दिया जा रहा प्रवेश
सीएए के समर्थन में बैनर
रैली स्थल पर धूप सेंकते पुलिसकर्मी
