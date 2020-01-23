शहर चुनें

आगरा: नागरिकता कानून पर भाजपा की रैली, विरोध की आशंका पर कड़ी सुरक्षा, ड्रोन से निगरानी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Thu, 23 Jan 2020 10:21 AM IST
ड्रोन से निगरानी
1 of 6
ड्रोन से निगरानी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा के कोठी मीना बाजार मैदान में नागरिकता संशोधन कानून के समर्थन में भारतीय जनता पार्टी (भाजपा) की रैली के लिए सुरक्षा के कड़े इंतजाम किए गए हैं। सुरक्षा ड्यूटी में 1500 सिपाही ,450 दरोगा, चार कंपनी पीएसी लगाई गई है। खेरिया एयरपोर्ट से लेकर कोठी मीना बाजार तक रूफटॉप ड्यूटी लगाई गई है। 
ड्रोन से निगरानी
ड्रोन से निगरानी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
रैली स्थल पर तैनात पुलिसकर्मी
रैली स्थल पर तैनात पुलिसकर्मी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
एडीजी अजय आनंद, आईजी ए सतीश गणेश, एसएसपी बबलू कुमार व अन्य लोग
एडीजी अजय आनंद, आईजी ए सतीश गणेश, एसएसपी बबलू कुमार व अन्य लोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
वीआईपी रूट पर ड्रोन से निगरानी
वीआईपी रूट पर ड्रोन से निगरानी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
एडीजी अजय आनंद, आईजी ए सतीश गणेश
एडीजी अजय आनंद, आईजी ए सतीश गणेश - फोटो : अमर उजाला
भाजपा की रैली का मंच
भाजपा की रैली का मंच - फोटो : अमर उजाला
