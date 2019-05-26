शहर चुनें

'प्रचंड' जीत में भी यहां दहाई का आंकड़ा नहीं छू सके एसपी सिंह बघेल, सीट जीती, बूथ 'हारे'

अमित कुलश्रेष्ठ, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Sun, 26 May 2019 01:38 PM IST
नारियल पानी पीते नव निर्वाचित सांसद एसपी सिंह बघेल
नारियल पानी पीते नव निर्वाचित सांसद एसपी सिंह बघेल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मोदी लहर कहें या मोदी सुनामी। आगरा सुरक्षित लोकसभा सीट से भाजपा प्रत्याशी प्रो. एसपी सिंह बघेल 2.11 लाख वोटों से जीतकर सांसद तो बन गए, लेकिन एक बूथ, दस यूथ का नारा देने वाली भाजपा को 18 बूथों पर दहाई से कम वोट हासिल हुए। सांसद बने प्रोफेस बघेल को सबसे बड़ा झटका दक्षिण सीट से मिला, जहां 11 बूथों पर उन्हें दो अंकों में वोट नहीं मिल पाए, वहीं एत्मादपुर में पांच और छावनी सीट पर दो बूथ ऐसे रहे, जहां दहाई तक वोटों का आंकड़ा वो नहीं छू सके।
लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 (lok sabha chunav 2019) के नतीजों में किसने मारी बाजी? फिर एक बार मोदी सरकार या कांग्रेस की चुनावी नैया हुई पार? सपा-बसपा ने किया यूपी में सूपड़ा साफ या भाजपा का दम रहा बरकरार? सिर्फ नतीजे नहीं, नतीजों के पीछे की पूरी तस्वीर, वजह और विश्लेषण। 23 मई को सबसे सटीक नतीजों  (lok sabha chunav result 2019) के लिए आपको आना है सिर्फ एक जगह- amarujala.com  Hindi news वेबसाइट पर.

नारियल पानी पीते नव निर्वाचित सांसद एसपी सिंह बघेल
नारियल पानी पीते नव निर्वाचित सांसद एसपी सिंह बघेल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
नव निर्वाचित सांसद एसपी सिंह बघेल
नव निर्वाचित सांसद एसपी सिंह बघेल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
समर्थकों के साथ एसपी सिंह बघेल
समर्थकों के साथ एसपी सिंह बघेल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जीत के बाद सांसद प्रो. एसपी सिंह बघेल का तिलक लगाती मधु बघेल
जीत के बाद सांसद प्रो. एसपी सिंह बघेल का तिलक लगाती मधु बघेल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जीत के बाद सांसद एसपी सिंह बघेल को मिठाई खिलातीं मधू बघेल
जीत के बाद सांसद एसपी सिंह बघेल को मिठाई खिलातीं मधू बघेल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
