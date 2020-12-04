शहर चुनें
बेटे से नाराज 'अम्मा' ने किया पीएम मोदी का नाम लेकर ऐसा एलान, लखनऊ तक पहुंची बात, अब बोलीं सब ठीक है...

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मैनपुरी, Updated Fri, 04 Dec 2020 07:26 PM IST
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी और बुजुर्ग बिट्टन देवी
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी और बुजुर्ग बिट्टन देवी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उत्तर प्रदेश के मैनपुरी जनपद में दो दिन पहले प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के नाम अपनी जमीन का बैनामा कराने पहुंचीं बुजुर्ग बिट्टन देवी के मामले में शुक्रवार को तहसील से एक टीम जांच करने पहुंची। तहसीलदार के नेतृत्व में पहुंची टीम ने महिला के बयान दर्ज किए। महिला ने बताया कि बेटे से नाराज होकर उन्होंने यह निर्णय लिया था। हालांकि अब सब कुछ ठीक होने पर उन्होंने अपना निर्णय बदल लिया है।
