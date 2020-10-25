वृंदावन में बांकेबिहारी की जय-जयकार, भक्तों की लगी कतार, आज दर्शन करेंगे दो हजार

{"_id":"5f95c1a08ebc3e9b91747d5e","slug":"banke-bihari-temple-two-thousend-devotees-will-darshan-today","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u0943\u0902\u0926\u093e\u0935\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u093e\u0902\u0915\u0947\u092c\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u092f-\u091c\u092f\u0915\u093e\u0930, \u092d\u0915\u094d\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0924\u093e\u0930, \u0906\u091c \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0926\u094b \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
दर्शन के लिए आए भक्त
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f95c1a08ebc3e9b91747d5e","slug":"banke-bihari-temple-two-thousend-devotees-will-darshan-today","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u0943\u0902\u0926\u093e\u0935\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u093e\u0902\u0915\u0947\u092c\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u092f-\u091c\u092f\u0915\u093e\u0930, \u092d\u0915\u094d\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0924\u093e\u0930, \u0906\u091c \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0926\u094b \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ठाकुर बांकेबिहारी के दर्शन के लिए आए भक्त
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f95c1a08ebc3e9b91747d5e","slug":"banke-bihari-temple-two-thousend-devotees-will-darshan-today","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u0943\u0902\u0926\u093e\u0935\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u093e\u0902\u0915\u0947\u092c\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u092f-\u091c\u092f\u0915\u093e\u0930, \u092d\u0915\u094d\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0924\u093e\u0930, \u0906\u091c \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0926\u094b \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ठाकुर बांकेबिहारी में दर्शन करने आए भक्त
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f95c1a08ebc3e9b91747d5e","slug":"banke-bihari-temple-two-thousend-devotees-will-darshan-today","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u0943\u0902\u0926\u093e\u0935\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u093e\u0902\u0915\u0947\u092c\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u092f-\u091c\u092f\u0915\u093e\u0930, \u092d\u0915\u094d\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0924\u093e\u0930, \u0906\u091c \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0926\u094b \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बांकेबिहारी में दर्शन करने आए भक्त
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f95c1a08ebc3e9b91747d5e","slug":"banke-bihari-temple-two-thousend-devotees-will-darshan-today","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u0943\u0902\u0926\u093e\u0935\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u093e\u0902\u0915\u0947\u092c\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u092f-\u091c\u092f\u0915\u093e\u0930, \u092d\u0915\u094d\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0924\u093e\u0930, \u0906\u091c \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0926\u094b \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बांकेबिहारी मंदिर में भक्त
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f95c1a08ebc3e9b91747d5e","slug":"banke-bihari-temple-two-thousend-devotees-will-darshan-today","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u0943\u0902\u0926\u093e\u0935\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u093e\u0902\u0915\u0947\u092c\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u092f-\u091c\u092f\u0915\u093e\u0930, \u092d\u0915\u094d\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0924\u093e\u0930, \u0906\u091c \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0926\u094b \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
डीएम-एसएसपी ने बांकेबिहारी मंदिर पर सुरक्षा व्यवस्था परखी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f95c1a08ebc3e9b91747d5e","slug":"banke-bihari-temple-two-thousend-devotees-will-darshan-today","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u0943\u0902\u0926\u093e\u0935\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u093e\u0902\u0915\u0947\u092c\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u092f-\u091c\u092f\u0915\u093e\u0930, \u092d\u0915\u094d\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0924\u093e\u0930, \u0906\u091c \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0926\u094b \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सैनिटाइज टनल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f95c1a08ebc3e9b91747d5e","slug":"banke-bihari-temple-two-thousend-devotees-will-darshan-today","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u0943\u0902\u0926\u093e\u0935\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u093e\u0902\u0915\u0947\u092c\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u092f-\u091c\u092f\u0915\u093e\u0930, \u092d\u0915\u094d\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0924\u093e\u0930, \u0906\u091c \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0926\u094b \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बांकेबिहारी मंदिर में भक्त
- फोटो : अमर उजाला