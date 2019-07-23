शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   ASI wrote a letter to DM agra to remove the mobile tower behind Taj Mahal

ताजमहल की खूबसूरती को बिगाड़ रही है यह चीज, एएसआई ने लिखा जिलाधिकारी को पत्र

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Tue, 23 Jul 2019 03:42 PM IST
ताजमहल
1 of 5
ताजमहल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल को देखने के बाद शायद ही कोई इसे अपने कैमरे में कैद करना भूलता हो। मगर, पिछले कुछ सालों से इन चार मीनारों के बीच में एक टॉवर स्मारक की फोटोग्राफी को प्रभावित कर रहा है। फोटो में ऐसा लगता है, मानो ताजमहल की चार नहीं पांच मीनारें हों।
taj mahal mobile tower tourists taj mahal photo
समस्या कैसी भी हो, हमारे ज्योतिषी से पूछें सवाल और पाएं जवाब मात्र 99 रुपये में
ताजमहल
ताजमहल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल
ताजमहल
ताजमहल पर फोटो खिंचाती युवती
ताजमहल पर फोटो खिंचाती युवती - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल
ताजमहल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल
ताजमहल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
