दिल्ली के CM अरविंद केजरीवाल ने कहा- देश में बढ़ा है दलितों पर अत्याचार, PM पर दिया ये बड़ा बयान

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला आगरा, Updated Mon, 16 Apr 2018 04:27 PM IST
दिल्ली के CM अरविंद केजरीवाल
भीमनगरी के सामाजिक मंच से उद्घाटन के दिन दलित राजनीति के मुद्दे उठाए गए। दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री और आम आदमी पार्टी संयोजक अरविंद केजरीवाल ने बाबा साहब आंबेडकर की प्रतिमा तोड़ने के पीछे भाजपा को जिम्मेदार ठहराया और मूर्ति तोड़ने वालों पर देशद्रोह का मुकदमा दर्ज करने की मांग की। दो अप्रैल को उपद्रव मामले में गिरफ्तार युवकों की रिहाई की मांग करते हुए केजरीवाल ने दलितों से आह्वान किया कि भारत बंद कर सकते हो तो 2019 में भाजपा बंद भी कर सकते हो।
