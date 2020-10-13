शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   Amar Ujala Sting On Aadhar Card Brokers Deals In 150 Rupees

स्टिंग में हुआ बड़ा खुलासा, आधार कार्ड बनवाने के लिए दलाल बोले 150 रुपये दो फटाफट बनेगा कार्ड...

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Tue, 13 Oct 2020 09:50 AM IST
आधार कार्ड बनवाने के लिए संजय प्लेस के बाहर बैठे दलाल
1 of 5
आधार कार्ड बनवाने के लिए संजय प्लेस के बाहर बैठे दलाल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
150 रुपये दो, नंबर लगवा दूंगा, आपका आधार कार्ड फटाफट बन जाएगा, वरना चक्कर काटते रह जाओगे, लाइन देख रहो हो, ये खत्म होने वाली नहीं है... संजय प्लेस डाकघर के बाहर दलाल इसी तरह लोगों से पैसे मांग रहे हैं। आधार कार्ड के लिए सुबह चार बजे से लाइन लग जाती है। रोज आवेदन ही लिए जाते हैं जबकि लोग पहुंच रहे हैं 150 से ज्यादा। दलाल इसी का फायदा उठा रहे हैं। अमर उजाला ने सोमवार दोपहर को 12 से एक बजे के बीच वीडियो कैमरे में दलालों की बातचीत रिकॉर्ड की...
 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
myteam11 पर टीम बनाएं और घर बैठे लाखों कमाएं
Click Here
विज्ञापन
city & states agra uttar pradesh unlock exclusive aadhar card broler dalal

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

स्थान: कलक्ट्रेट
Agra

लापरवाहीः कोविड हेल्प डेस्क पर न लोगों से पूछताछ और न जांच, देखें तस्वीरें

13 अक्टूबर 2020

सांसद ने बुद्धिलाल को दी नई ट्राईसाइकिल
Agra

'कांजी बड़े वाले बाबा' के बाद दिव्यांग बुद्धिलाल की मदद को बढ़े हाथ, भावुक कर देगी इनकी कहानी

13 अक्टूबर 2020

विज्ञापन
फ्लिपकार्ट बिग बिलियन डेज सेल- अब खरीदें अपना पसंदीदा स्मार्टफोन व अन्य इलेक्ट्रॉनिक प्रोडक्ट और पाएं आकर्षक ऑफर
Flipkart sale

फ्लिपकार्ट बिग बिलियन डेज सेल- अब खरीदें अपना पसंदीदा स्मार्टफोन व अन्य इलेक्ट्रॉनिक प्रोडक्ट और पाएं आकर्षक ऑफर
धूमनगंज के कन्हईपुर में पूर्व विधाय विजमा यादव के भाई और भू-माफिया राम लोचन यादव का मकान पीडीए ने ध्वस्त कर दिया।
Prayagraj

पूर्व विधायक विजमा यादव के भाई हिस्ट्रीशीटर रामलोचन का गेस्टहाउस पीडीए ने किया ध्वस्त

13 अक्टूबर 2020

500 एपिसोड की वेब सीरीज की शूटिंग शुरू।
Gorakhpur

सांसद रवि किशन गोरखपुर में एक साथ करेंगे ये दो काम, कहा- मैंने जो संघर्ष किया वो किसी और को न करना पड़े

13 अक्टूबर 2020

मंगलवार के दिन जरूर करें यह उपाय, प्राप्त होगी प्रत्येक क्षेत्र में वृद्धि !
astrology

मंगलवार के दिन जरूर करें यह उपाय, प्राप्त होगी प्रत्येक क्षेत्र में वृद्धि !
काज़िम और असमर, (मृतक)।
Azamgarh

आजमगढ़ हत्याकांड: दो दोस्तों की हत्या के बाद तीसरा भी मौत से लड़ रहा जंग, चाकू से गोदने की घटना से हर कोई सहमा

13 अक्टूबर 2020

महापंचायत में रालोद, सपा, इनेलो और अकाली दल के नेता
Agra

रालोद की 'महापंचायत' में एकजुट हुए कई दलों के नेता, मोदी और योगी सरकार पर जोरदार हमला

13 अक्टूबर 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

श्रीप्रकाश शुक्ला की फाइल फोटो (बंदूक की सांकेतिक तस्वीर)।
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर के इस 'डॉन' ने बंदूक के बल पर बदल दी थी रेलवे की ठेकेदारी, यहां पढ़िए 'खूनी खेल' की कहानी

13 अक्टूबर 2020

दाएं हिंदू टी स्टॉल और बाएं मुस्लिम टी स्टॉल। (फाइल)
Gorakhpur

आजादी से पहले ट्रेनों में मिलता था 'हिंदू-मुस्लिम पानी', इस शख्स की लगाई जाती थी ड्यूटी

13 अक्टूबर 2020

फ्लिपकार्ट बिग बिलियन डेज सेल- अब खरीदें अपना पसंदीदा स्मार्टफोन व अन्य इलेक्ट्रॉनिक प्रोडक्ट और पाएं आकर्षक ऑफर
Flipkart sale

फ्लिपकार्ट बिग बिलियन डेज सेल- अब खरीदें अपना पसंदीदा स्मार्टफोन व अन्य इलेक्ट्रॉनिक प्रोडक्ट और पाएं आकर्षक ऑफर
विज्ञापन
रोग प्रतिरोधक क्षमता
Gorakhpur

Coronavirus Tips: दवा नहीं इससे बढ़ाएं अपनी इम्युनिटी, डॉक्टर भी दे रहे हैं ये सलाह

13 अक्टूबर 2020

गोरखपुर रेलवे स्टेशन पर चूहों का आतंक रहता है।
Gorakhpur

अजीबो-गरीब: चूहों ने रेलवे पटरियों से बदला अपना 'आशियाना', अब यहां कर रहे निवास

13 अक्टूबर 2020

मंगलवार के दिन जरूर करें यह उपाय, प्राप्त होगी प्रत्येक क्षेत्र में वृद्धि !
astrology

मंगलवार के दिन जरूर करें यह उपाय, प्राप्त होगी प्रत्येक क्षेत्र में वृद्धि !
cement trader died during treatment, he was shot by criminals Against loot
Meerut

यूपी: सीमेंट व्यापारी की उपचार के दौरान मौत, परिजनों में गम और गुस्सा, लूट कर भाग रहे बदमाशों ने मारी थी गोली

13 अक्टूबर 2020

Hathras Gang Rape Case
Lucknow

हाथरस कांड: मुंबई या दिल्ली में हो मामले की सुनवाई, गुप्त रखी जाए सीबीआई जांच की रिपोर्ट

12 अक्टूबर 2020

Hathras Gang Rape Case
Lucknow

हाथरस कांड: जब जज ने पूछा-रात में क्यों किया बिटिया का अंतिम संस्कार, डीएम ने दिया ये तर्क

12 अक्टूबर 2020

पीड़िता के घर फिर पहुंची एसआईटी की टीम
Aligarh

हाथरस कांड: वीडियो बनाने वालों से भी पूछताछ करेगी एसआईटी, फिर से ग्रामीण पुलिसकर्मियों के दर्ज किए बयान

12 अक्टूबर 2020

मौके पर मौजूद पुलिस
Banda

यूपी: महिला की हत्या कर शव खेत में फेंका, शरीर पर नहीं थे कपड़े, कई जगह गंभीर चोट और घाव के निशान

12 अक्टूबर 2020

गोली लगने से घायल पुजारी सम्राट दास, राम जानकी मंदिर
Lucknow

पुजारी पर हमला: 120 बीघे जमीन के लिए तीन साल से चल रहा था खूनी खेल, 30 बीघे पर पहले से ही दबंगों का कब्जा

12 अक्टूबर 2020

नेहा कक्कड़
Dehradun

नेहा कक्कड़ की शादी के राज से चचेरे भाई ने उठाया पर्दा, बताया सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल खबरों का सच

12 अक्टूबर 2020

vaishno devi
Jammu

वैष्णो देवी: 15 से रोजाना 7 हजार श्रद्धालु कर सकेंगे के दर्शन, स्थानीय और दूसरे राज्यों के श्रद्धालुओं की संख्या सीमा हटाई

12 अक्टूबर 2020

कानपुर एनकाउंटर
Kanpur

बिकरू कांड में बड़ा खुलासा, पुलिस बल के पहुंचने से पहले दम तोड़ चुके थे पुलिसकर्मी, मरने से पहले...

12 अक्टूबर 2020

किराएदार महिला को पेड़ से बांधकर पीटा
Hamirpur

यूपी: किराए का कमरा खाली न करने पर मालकिन ने महिलाओं के साथ मिलकर किराएदार विधवा को पेड़ से बांधकर पीटा

12 अक्टूबर 2020

पुलिस वाले भी नहीं कर रहे नियमों का पालन
Meerut

यूपी: इन्हें नहीं जुर्माने का डर, बिना हेलमेट के दौड़ा रहे वाहन, तस्वीरों में देखिए जिले का हाल

12 अक्टूबर 2020

राम मनोहर लोहिया अस्पताल ने दर्द से तड़पते मरीज को भगाया
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः पैरों में कीड़े पड़ने, हाथ में गलन के बाद भी आरएमएल अस्पताल ने मरीज को भगाया, एनजीओ बना सहारा

12 अक्टूबर 2020

आधार कार्ड बनवाने के लिए संजय प्लेस के बाहर बैठे दलाल
आधार कार्ड बनवाने के लिए संजय प्लेस के बाहर बैठे दलाल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
संजय प्लेस के बाहर बैठे दलाल
संजय प्लेस के बाहर बैठे दलाल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आधार का फार्म देती महिला
आधार का फार्म देती महिला - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मुनेंद्र चौधरी, किरावली, रईसुद्दीन, रसूलपुर बाएं से दाएं क्रमशः
मुनेंद्र चौधरी, किरावली, रईसुद्दीन, रसूलपुर बाएं से दाएं क्रमशः - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आधार बनवाने के लिए संजय प्लेस के बाहर बैठे दलाल
आधार बनवाने के लिए संजय प्लेस के बाहर बैठे दलाल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited