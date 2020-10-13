स्टिंग में हुआ बड़ा खुलासा, आधार कार्ड बनवाने के लिए दलाल बोले 150 रुपये दो फटाफट बनेगा कार्ड...

{"_id":"5f8529798ebc3ec5ef03095e","slug":"amar-ujala-sting-on-aadhar-card-brokers-deals-in-150-rupees","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094d\u091f\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e, \u0906\u0927\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u092c\u0928\u0935\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0926\u0932\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 150 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u0947 \u0926\u094b \u092b\u091f\u093e\u092b\u091f \u092c\u0928\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0921...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
आधार कार्ड बनवाने के लिए संजय प्लेस के बाहर बैठे दलाल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
संजय प्लेस के बाहर बैठे दलाल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
आधार का फार्म देती महिला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मुनेंद्र चौधरी, किरावली, रईसुद्दीन, रसूलपुर बाएं से दाएं क्रमशः
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
आधार बनवाने के लिए संजय प्लेस के बाहर बैठे दलाल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला