लापरवाहीः कोविड हेल्प डेस्क पर न लोगों से पूछताछ और न जांच, देखें तस्वीरें

{"_id":"5f853a888ebc3e9bee593664","slug":"no-pulse-oximeter-and-thermal-scanner-check-at-covid-help-desk","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u093e\u092a\u0930\u0935\u093e\u0939\u0940\u0903 \u0915\u094b\u0935\u093f\u0921 \u0939\u0947\u0932\u094d\u092a \u0921\u0947\u0938\u094d\u0915 \u092a\u0930 \u0928 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0942\u091b\u0924\u093e\u091b \u0914\u0930 \u0928 \u091c\u093e\u0902\u091a, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
स्थान: कलक्ट्रेट
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
स्थान- विकास भवन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
थर्मल स्कैनर से नहीं माप रहे तापमान
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बिना जांच के निकलते लोग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
जिलाधिकारी प्रभु एन सिंह
- फोटो : अमर उजाला