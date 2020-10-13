शहर चुनें
लापरवाहीः कोविड हेल्प डेस्क पर न लोगों से पूछताछ और न जांच, देखें तस्वीरें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Tue, 13 Oct 2020 11:09 AM IST
स्थान: कलक्ट्रेट
स्थान: कलक्ट्रेट - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पल्स ऑक्सीमीटर खराब
समय : 12.30 बजे, स्थान : कलक्ट्रेट
डीएम चैंबर के बाहर कोने में एक कक्ष के अंदर हेल्प डेस्क पर महिला कर्मी बैठी हैं। यहां आने-जाने वालों से न कोई रोकटोक हो रही, न पूछताछ। कोई चाहे तो अपनी जांच कराए, न चाहे तो बिना जांच प्रवेश कर जाए। डेस्क पर पल्स ऑक्सीमीटर खराब है।
 
स्थान: कलक्ट्रेट
स्थान: कलक्ट्रेट - फोटो : अमर उजाला
स्थान- विकास भवन
स्थान- विकास भवन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
थर्मल स्कैनर से नहीं माप रहे तापमान
थर्मल स्कैनर से नहीं माप रहे तापमान - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बिना जांच के निकलते लोग
बिना जांच के निकलते लोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जिलाधिकारी प्रभु एन सिंह
जिलाधिकारी प्रभु एन सिंह - फोटो : अमर उजाला
