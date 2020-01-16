Weather Update: ब्रज में बिगड़ा मौसम का मिजाज, तेज बारिश के साथ गिरे ओले, अलर्ट जारी

{"_id":"5e1ff7968ebc3e4b0658a4e1","slug":"alert-on-weather-heavy-rain-in-agra-division","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Weather Update: \u092c\u094d\u0930\u091c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u093f\u0917\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092e\u094c\u0938\u092e \u0915\u093e \u092e\u093f\u091c\u093e\u091c, \u0924\u0947\u091c \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u0947 \u0913\u0932\u0947, \u0905\u0932\u0930\u094d\u091f \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सुबह जमकर हुई बारिश
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बारिश के साथ ओले भी गिरे
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
आसमान में छाए काले बादल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा में तेज बारिश हुई
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मथुरा में हुई बारिश
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल में पर्यटक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला