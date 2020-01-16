खुशखबर: अब 'गंगाजल' से तर होगा पूरे आगरा का गला, शहरवासी बोले- अहो भाग्य हमारे

{"_id":"5e2006b18ebc3e4b0f77abdd","slug":"ganga-water-supply-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0916\u0941\u0936\u0916\u092c\u0930: \u0905\u092c '\u0917\u0902\u0917\u093e\u091c\u0932' \u0938\u0947 \u0924\u0930 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0947 \u0906\u0917\u0930\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0917\u0932\u093e, \u0936\u0939\u0930\u0935\u093e\u0938\u0940 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- \u0905\u0939\u094b \u092d\u093e\u0917\u094d\u092f \u0939\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सिकंदरा स्थित वाटर वक्स में गंगाजल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e2006b18ebc3e4b0f77abdd","slug":"ganga-water-supply-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0916\u0941\u0936\u0916\u092c\u0930: \u0905\u092c '\u0917\u0902\u0917\u093e\u091c\u0932' \u0938\u0947 \u0924\u0930 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0947 \u0906\u0917\u0930\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0917\u0932\u093e, \u0936\u0939\u0930\u0935\u093e\u0938\u0940 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- \u0905\u0939\u094b \u092d\u093e\u0917\u094d\u092f \u0939\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
भाजपा विधायकों ने वॉल्व घुमाकर किया शुभारंभ
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e2006b18ebc3e4b0f77abdd","slug":"ganga-water-supply-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0916\u0941\u0936\u0916\u092c\u0930: \u0905\u092c '\u0917\u0902\u0917\u093e\u091c\u0932' \u0938\u0947 \u0924\u0930 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0947 \u0906\u0917\u0930\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0917\u0932\u093e, \u0936\u0939\u0930\u0935\u093e\u0938\u0940 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- \u0905\u0939\u094b \u092d\u093e\u0917\u094d\u092f \u0939\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सिकंदरा वाटर वर्क्स
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e2006b18ebc3e4b0f77abdd","slug":"ganga-water-supply-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0916\u0941\u0936\u0916\u092c\u0930: \u0905\u092c '\u0917\u0902\u0917\u093e\u091c\u0932' \u0938\u0947 \u0924\u0930 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0947 \u0906\u0917\u0930\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0917\u0932\u093e, \u0936\u0939\u0930\u0935\u093e\u0938\u0940 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- \u0905\u0939\u094b \u092d\u093e\u0917\u094d\u092f \u0939\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
जीवनी वाटर वर्क्स
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e2006b18ebc3e4b0f77abdd","slug":"ganga-water-supply-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0916\u0941\u0936\u0916\u092c\u0930: \u0905\u092c '\u0917\u0902\u0917\u093e\u091c\u0932' \u0938\u0947 \u0924\u0930 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0947 \u0906\u0917\u0930\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0917\u0932\u093e, \u0936\u0939\u0930\u0935\u093e\u0938\u0940 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- \u0905\u0939\u094b \u092d\u093e\u0917\u094d\u092f \u0939\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
यमुनापार क्षेत्र में पहुंचा गंगाजल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e2006b18ebc3e4b0f77abdd","slug":"ganga-water-supply-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0916\u0941\u0936\u0916\u092c\u0930: \u0905\u092c '\u0917\u0902\u0917\u093e\u091c\u0932' \u0938\u0947 \u0924\u0930 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0947 \u0906\u0917\u0930\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0917\u0932\u093e, \u0936\u0939\u0930\u0935\u093e\u0938\u0940 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- \u0905\u0939\u094b \u092d\u093e\u0917\u094d\u092f \u0939\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
जीवनी मंडी वाटर वर्क्स पर भाजपा विधायक व अन्य लोग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e2006b18ebc3e4b0f77abdd","slug":"ganga-water-supply-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0916\u0941\u0936\u0916\u092c\u0930: \u0905\u092c '\u0917\u0902\u0917\u093e\u091c\u0932' \u0938\u0947 \u0924\u0930 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0947 \u0906\u0917\u0930\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0917\u0932\u093e, \u0936\u0939\u0930\u0935\u093e\u0938\u0940 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- \u0905\u0939\u094b \u092d\u093e\u0917\u094d\u092f \u0939\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गंगाजल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e2006b18ebc3e4b0f77abdd","slug":"ganga-water-supply-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0916\u0941\u0936\u0916\u092c\u0930: \u0905\u092c '\u0917\u0902\u0917\u093e\u091c\u0932' \u0938\u0947 \u0924\u0930 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0947 \u0906\u0917\u0930\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0917\u0932\u093e, \u0936\u0939\u0930\u0935\u093e\u0938\u0940 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- \u0905\u0939\u094b \u092d\u093e\u0917\u094d\u092f \u0939\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पानी की समस्या होगी दूर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला