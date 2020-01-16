शहर चुनें

खुशखबर: अब 'गंगाजल' से तर होगा पूरे आगरा का गला, शहरवासी बोले- अहो भाग्य हमारे

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Thu, 16 Jan 2020 12:31 PM IST
सिकंदरा स्थित वाटर वक्स में गंगाजल
सिकंदरा स्थित वाटर वक्स में गंगाजल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा में मकर संक्रांति पर जीवनी मंडी वॉटरवर्क्स को गंगाजल मिल ही गया। बुधवार को बलदेव के नेरा गांव में बनाए गए वीपीटी टैंक में पूजा अर्चना के बाद भूमिगत पाइप लाइन के बटरफ्लाई वाल्व को खोला गया। इसके बाद गंगाजल जीवनी मंडी चल पड़ा। पाइपलाइन के जरिए वॉटरवर्क्स को हर दिन 200 एमएलडी गंगाजल मिलेगा। सिकंदरा वॉटरवर्क्स पर पहले ही 144 एमएलडी गंगाजल पहुंच रहा है। ऐसे में बृहस्पतिवार से पूरे शहर में गंगाजल की आपूर्ति शुरू हो जाएगी।
सिकंदरा स्थित वाटर वक्स में गंगाजल
सिकंदरा स्थित वाटर वक्स में गंगाजल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
भाजपा विधायकों ने वॉल्व घुमाकर किया शुभारंभ
भाजपा विधायकों ने वॉल्व घुमाकर किया शुभारंभ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सिकंदरा वाटर वर्क्स
सिकंदरा वाटर वर्क्स - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जीवनी वाटर वर्क्स
जीवनी वाटर वर्क्स - फोटो : अमर उजाला
यमुनापार क्षेत्र में पहुंचा गंगाजल
यमुनापार क्षेत्र में पहुंचा गंगाजल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जीवनी मंडी वाटर वर्क्स पर भाजपा विधायक व अन्य लोग
जीवनी मंडी वाटर वर्क्स पर भाजपा विधायक व अन्य लोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गंगाजल
गंगाजल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पानी की समस्या होगी दूर
पानी की समस्या होगी दूर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
