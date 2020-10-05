शहर चुनें
Weather Agra: 100 साल का रिकॉर्ड तोड़ने की तरफ अक्तूबर की गर्मी, दहक रही दोपहर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Mon, 05 Oct 2020 12:32 PM IST
ताजमहल में छाता लगाए महिला पर्यटक
1 of 5
ताजमहल में छाता लगाए महिला पर्यटक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा में सितंबर के बाद अक्तूबर की गर्मी लोगों को परेशान कर रही है। सितंबर में पारा चार डिग्री तक ज्यादा था तो अक्तूबर में भी गर्मी 100 साल का रिकार्ड तोड़ने के करीब चल रही है। रविवार को आगरा प्रदेश का तीसरा सबसे गर्म शहर रहा। गर्म शहरों में प्रदेश में लखनऊ पहले नंबर पर रहा, जहां अधिकतम तापमान 37.1 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया।
ताजमहल में छाता लगाए महिला पर्यटक
ताजमहल में छाता लगाए महिला पर्यटक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
