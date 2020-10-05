Weather Agra: 100 साल का रिकॉर्ड तोड़ने की तरफ अक्तूबर की गर्मी, दहक रही दोपहर

{"_id":"5f7ac5018ebc3e9bf96c4d4a","slug":"agra-weather-forecast-october-heat-to-break-hundred-year-record","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Weather Agra: 100 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u0930\u093f\u0915\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0930\u092b \u0905\u0915\u094d\u0924\u0942\u092c\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0917\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0940, \u0926\u0939\u0915 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0926\u094b\u092a\u0939\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ताजमहल में छाता लगाए महिला पर्यटक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f7ac5018ebc3e9bf96c4d4a","slug":"agra-weather-forecast-october-heat-to-break-hundred-year-record","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Weather Agra: 100 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u0930\u093f\u0915\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0930\u092b \u0905\u0915\u094d\u0924\u0942\u092c\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0917\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0940, \u0926\u0939\u0915 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0926\u094b\u092a\u0939\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ताजमहल में छाता लगाकर घूमते पर्यटक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f7ac5018ebc3e9bf96c4d4a","slug":"agra-weather-forecast-october-heat-to-break-hundred-year-record","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Weather Agra: 100 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u0930\u093f\u0915\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0930\u092b \u0905\u0915\u094d\u0924\u0942\u092c\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0917\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0940, \u0926\u0939\u0915 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0926\u094b\u092a\u0939\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
तेज धूप में दमकता ताजमहल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f7ac5018ebc3e9bf96c4d4a","slug":"agra-weather-forecast-october-heat-to-break-hundred-year-record","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Weather Agra: 100 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u0930\u093f\u0915\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0930\u092b \u0905\u0915\u094d\u0924\u0942\u092c\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0917\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0940, \u0926\u0939\u0915 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0926\u094b\u092a\u0939\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ताजमहल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f7ac5018ebc3e9bf96c4d4a","slug":"agra-weather-forecast-october-heat-to-break-hundred-year-record","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Weather Agra: 100 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u0930\u093f\u0915\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0930\u092b \u0905\u0915\u094d\u0924\u0942\u092c\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0917\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0940, \u0926\u0939\u0915 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0926\u094b\u092a\u0939\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : अमर उजाला