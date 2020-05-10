तेज आंधी में गिरी 15 फीट लंबी दीवार, सड़कों पर लगे बैरिकेड उड़े, मौसम के तेवर देख डरे लोग

{"_id":"5eb7d01e8ebc3e9050182a47","slug":"agra-weather-change-due-to-dust-storm","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0947\u091c \u0906\u0902\u0927\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u0940 15 \u092b\u0940\u091f \u0932\u0902\u092c\u0940 \u0926\u0940\u0935\u093e\u0930, \u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u0917\u0947 \u092c\u0948\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u0921 \u0909\u0921\u093c\u0947, \u092e\u094c\u0938\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u0924\u0947\u0935\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0921\u0930\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मैनपुरी में सड़क पर पड़े बैरिकेड
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
धूलभरी आंधी से छाया अंधेरा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
आंधी से गिरी दीवार
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
सड़क पर पड़े बैरिकेड
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
आंधी से गिरा पेड़
- फोटो : अमर उजाला