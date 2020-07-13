शहर चुनें
Agra

विदेशी युवतियों से देह व्यापार कराने वाली सरगना को रिमांड पर लेगी पुलिस, खुलेंगे कई 'राज' ?

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Mon, 13 Jul 2020 09:10 PM IST
देह व्यापार की सरगना गिरफ्तार (फाइल)
1 of 5
देह व्यापार की सरगना गिरफ्तार (फाइल) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा में गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेजी गई देह व्यापार गिरोह की सरगना को पुलिस अब रिमांड पर लेने की तैयारी में है। उसके गिरोह में कितने एजेंट हैं? किन होटलों के संचालकों की मदद से देह व्यापार कर रही थी ? विदेशी युवतियों को कौन भेजता था ? सबके बारे में पूछताछ की जाएगी। पुलिस को आरोपी महिला के मोबाइल में कई फोन नंबर मिले हैं। सरगना का नेटवर्क दिल्ली से लेकर मुंबई-गोवा तक फैला हुआ है। 


संबंधित खबर- देह व्यापार: सरगना ने बताए कई हाईप्रोफाइल लोगों के नाम, 15 एजेंट करते थे कॉलगर्ल की बुकिंग
prostitution prostitution gang leader foreign prostitution racket

