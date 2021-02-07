सीटीईटी पेपर लीक मामला: दो और ओरोपी पुलिस ने पकड़े, व्हाट्सएप पर किया था वायरल

{"_id":"601f52619089867009488aa9","slug":"agra-police-arrests-two-onther-accused-of-ctet-exam-paper-leak-case-crime-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0940\u091f\u0940\u0908\u091f\u0940 \u092a\u0947\u092a\u0930 \u0932\u0940\u0915 \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u093e: \u0926\u094b \u0914\u0930 \u0913\u0930\u094b\u092a\u0940 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c\u0947, \u0935\u094d\u0939\u093e\u091f\u094d\u0938\u090f\u092a \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सीटीईटी का पेपर लीक करने के आरोप में पकड़े आरोपी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
सीटीईटी पेपर लीक मामला: विकास यादव और अमर साहनी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
सीटीईटी पेपर लीक मामला: आगरा पुलिस ने पकड़े आरोपी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बोत्रे, रोहन प्रमोद, एसपी सिटी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
आरोपी विकास यादव
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
सीटीईटी पेपर लीक के आरोपियों की जानकारी देती आगरा पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला