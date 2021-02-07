शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   Agra Police Arrests Two Onther Accused Of Ctet Exam Paper Leak Case Crime News

सीटीईटी पेपर लीक मामला: दो और ओरोपी पुलिस ने पकड़े, व्हाट्सएप पर किया था वायरल

Abhishek Saxena
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला,आगरा Published by: Abhishek Saxena
Updated Sun, 07 Feb 2021 08:14 AM IST
सीटीईटी का पेपर लीक करने के आरोप में पकड़े आरोपी
1 of 6
सीटीईटी का पेपर लीक करने के आरोप में पकड़े आरोपी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
केंद्रीय शिक्षक पात्रता परीक्षा (सीटीईटी) का पेपर वाट्सएप पर लीक करने के मामले में पुलिस ने शनिवार को दो और आरोपियों को पकड़ लिया। दोनों ने व्हाट्स एप के कई ग्रुपों पर पेपर भेजा था। इससे यह वायरल हो गया था। दोनों ने परीक्षा भी दी थी। हालांकि पेपर कहां से और किसने भेजा? यह पांच दिन बाद भी पता नहीं चल सका है। इसके लिए एक टीम पड़ताल में लगी है। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states agra central teacher eligibility test ctet ctet exam ctet exam 2021 ctet 2021 ctet paper leak

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

सीटीईटी पेपर लीक मामला: आगरा पुलिस ने पकड़े आरोपी
Agra

आगरा: सीटीईटी प्रश्नपत्र लीक मामले में छह और अभ्यर्थियों की तलाश, व्हाट्सएप पर वायरल हुआ था पेपर

6 फरवरी 2021

सीटीईटी पेपर लीक मामला: विकास यादव और अमर साहनी
Agra

सीटीईटी पेपर लीक प्रकरण: गाजीपुर से लीक हुआ था प्रश्नपत्र, मोबाइल से खुलेंगे कई और राज

5 फरवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
सुलझेगी लाइफ इंश्योरेंस की गुत्थी, अमर उजाला के वेबिनार से जानें इससे जुड़ी सभी महत्वपूर्ण बातें
PNB METlife

सुलझेगी लाइफ इंश्योरेंस की गुत्थी, अमर उजाला के वेबिनार से जानें इससे जुड़ी सभी महत्वपूर्ण बातें
Rose Day 2021
Agra

Valentine Week 2021: मोहब्बत की नगरी में रोज डे पर गुलाब देकर भी कही जाएगी दिल की बात

7 फरवरी 2021

षटतिला एकादशी 2021
Gorakhpur

आज श्रद्धालु रखेंगे षटतिला एकादशी व्रत, जानिए तिल के इस्तेमाल करने का खास महत्व

7 फरवरी 2021

जानें आपकी जन्मकुंडली में कौन सा ग्रह हैं सबसे मजबूत ! आज ही बनवाएं
Kundali

जानें आपकी जन्मकुंडली में कौन सा ग्रह हैं सबसे मजबूत ! आज ही बनवाएं
demo
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीरः मोबाइल गेम का किरदार बन टास्क पूरा करने घर से निकल गया बच्चा, ...और फिर

7 फरवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
सीटीईटी का पेपर लीक करने के आरोप में पकड़े आरोपी
सीटीईटी का पेपर लीक करने के आरोप में पकड़े आरोपी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सीटीईटी पेपर लीक मामला: विकास यादव और अमर साहनी
सीटीईटी पेपर लीक मामला: विकास यादव और अमर साहनी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सीटीईटी पेपर लीक मामला: आगरा पुलिस ने पकड़े आरोपी
सीटीईटी पेपर लीक मामला: आगरा पुलिस ने पकड़े आरोपी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बोत्रे, रोहन प्रमोद, एसपी सिटी
बोत्रे, रोहन प्रमोद, एसपी सिटी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आरोपी विकास यादव
आरोपी विकास यादव - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सीटीईटी पेपर लीक के आरोपियों की जानकारी देती आगरा पुलिस
सीटीईटी पेपर लीक के आरोपियों की जानकारी देती आगरा पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X