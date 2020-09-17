शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   agra museum news: history of chhatrapati Shivaji and mughals war

आगरा से लौटकर चमका था शिवाजी का सितारा, मुगलों से वापस जीते थे 23 किले, पढ़ें गौरवगाथा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Fri, 18 Sep 2020 12:10 AM IST
आगरा किले के सामने लगी शिवाजी की प्रतिमा
1 of 5
आगरा किले के सामने लगी शिवाजी की प्रतिमा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
छत्रपति शिवाजी महाराज ने आगरा से लौटकर मुगलों से वे सभी 23 किले जीत लिए थे जो 1665 में पुरंदर की संधि में देने पड़े थे। इतिहासविद कहते हैं कि आगरा से लौटकर ही उनका सितारा चमका था। औरंगजेब की कैद में रहने के बाद स्वराज्य का जो संकल्प लिया, आजाद होकर उसी के लिए काम किया। उनके आगरा से राजगढ़ लौटने की कहानी भी बड़ी दिलचस्प है। अब जब मुगल म्यूजियम का नाम छत्रपति शिवाजी महाराज संग्रहालय कर दिया गया है तो लोग इतिहास के पन्ने पलटकर उनके बारे में और जानकारी कर रहे हैं।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
मर्सिडीज बेंज के साथ बनाएं अपनी अनलॉक जर्नी और भी यादगार
Click Here
विज्ञापन
chhatrapati shivaji exclusive mughal museum agra museum

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

आगरा किले के ठीक सामने स्थित शिवाजी की प्रतिमा
Agra

आगराः शिवाजी महाराज के बारे में सरकारी शिलापट्ट दे रही सैलानियों को गलत जानकारी, इतिहासकारों ने बताई सही तिथि

17 सितंबर 2020

शिवाजी के नाम से होगा आगरा का म्यूजियम
Agra

मुगल म्यूजियम का नाम बदलने पर अखाड़ा परिषद का समर्थन, इतिहासकार बोले- शिवाजी देश का गौरव

17 सितंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
मर्सिडीज बेंज के साथ बनाएं अपनी अनलॉक जर्नी और भी यादगार
Mercedes Benz

मर्सिडीज बेंज के साथ बनाएं अपनी अनलॉक जर्नी और भी यादगार
शिवाजी के नाम से होगी आगरा का म्यूजियम
Agra

मुगल म्यूजियम का नाम बदलने पर अखाड़ा परिषद का समर्थन, इतिहासकार बोले- शिवाजी देश का गौरव

16 सितंबर 2020

ताजमहल आगरा
Agra

ताजनगरी में नाम बदलने की कहानी, मुगलिया दौर से भी है पुरानी, जानें किसने दिया आगरा नाम

16 सितंबर 2020

राहु - केतु राशि परिवर्तन, फ्री जन्मकुंडली बनवाएं और जानें शुभ - अशुभ प्रभाव
Kundali

राहु - केतु राशि परिवर्तन, फ्री जन्मकुंडली बनवाएं और जानें शुभ - अशुभ प्रभाव
आगरा किले के सामने लगी शिवाजी की प्रतिमा
Agra

छत्रपति शिवाजी ने आगरा में ही लिया था स्वतंत्र राज्य का संकल्प, गौरवशाली है इतिहास

16 सितंबर 2020

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने मुगल म्यूजियम का नाम बदला
Agra

जानिए आगरा के 'शिवाजी म्यूजियम' की पूरी कहानी, कब तक होगा तैयार, क्या-क्या होगा खास

16 सितंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

बुखार से पीड़ित लोगों के चढ़ाई जा रही ड्रिप
Agra

यूपी के इस गांव में बुखार का कहर, 15 दिनों में आठ की मौत, 160 मरीजों का हो रहा उपचार

18 सितंबर 2020

मुस्लिमों ने डॉ. विनोद की अर्थी को दिया कंधा
Agra

भाईचारा: मुस्लिमों ने दिया डॉ. विनोद की अर्थी को कंधा, 'राम नाम' बोलते हुए निकाली शवयात्रा

18 सितंबर 2020

मर्सिडीज बेंज के साथ बनाएं अपनी अनलॉक जर्नी और भी यादगार
Mercedes Benz

मर्सिडीज बेंज के साथ बनाएं अपनी अनलॉक जर्नी और भी यादगार
विज्ञापन
कांग्रेस और सपा कार्यकर्ताओं ने अगल-अलग किया विरोध प्रदर्शन
Agra

बेरोजगारी के विरोध में अनोखा प्रदर्शन, सपा कार्यकर्ताओं ने बेचे गोलगप्पे, कांग्रेस ने तले पकौड़े

18 सितंबर 2020

कानपुर देहात में ऑनर किलिंग का मामला
Kanpur

कानपुर देहात में ऑनर किलिंग, कुल्हाड़ी से चार वार किए थे, अधिक रक्तस्राव से हुई मौत, दुष्कर्म की आशंका पर...

17 सितंबर 2020

राहु - केतु राशि परिवर्तन, फ्री जन्मकुंडली बनवाएं और जानें शुभ - अशुभ प्रभाव
Kundali

राहु - केतु राशि परिवर्तन, फ्री जन्मकुंडली बनवाएं और जानें शुभ - अशुभ प्रभाव
Youth Congress workers celebrated Unemployment day by selling pakora tea in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

पीएम मोदी के जन्मदिन पर कांग्रेस का 'बेरोजगारी दिवस', अनोखे अंदाज में चाय-पकौड़े बेचे

17 सितंबर 2020

प्रारंभिक शिक्षा निदेशालय
Himachal Pradesh

टीजीटी के 862 पद बैचवाइज भरने के लिए जिलावार तय होगी काउंसलिंग तारीख, ये उम्मीदवार होंगे पात्र

17 सितंबर 2020

Uttarakhand Accident News: Car falls into river in Rishikesh gangotri highway, One killed, Photos
Dehradun

ऋषिकेश-गंगोत्री हाईवे पर दर्दनाक हादसा, नदी में गिरी गांव जा रहे ग्रामीणों की कार, तस्वीरें...

17 सितंबर 2020

क्रिकेटर आमीन
Chandigarh

एक हाथ से दिव्यांग, दूसरे से तूफानी गेंदबाजी और बल्लेबाजी, पढ़ें- आमीन की दिलचस्प कहानी

17 सितंबर 2020

वायरल हो रहा है इंद्रकांत का फेसबुक पोस्ट
Kanpur

महोबा गाेलीकांड: 9 सितंबर को एसपी के भ्रष्टाचार का खुलासा करने वाले थे इंद्रकांत, क्या यही है हत्या की वजह

17 सितंबर 2020

PM Modi CM Yogi
Gorakhpur

पीएम मोदी के जन्मदिन पर पढ़िए ये रोचक जानकारी, जानिए किस मामले में सीएम योगी से हैं पीछे

17 सितंबर 2020

पठानकोट पहुंचे सुरेश रैना।
Chandigarh

कई खुलासे: रैना के फूफा और भाई की बेदर्दी से हुई थी हत्या, 500 किमी ऑटो चला आए थे आरोपी

17 सितंबर 2020

बेटी और प्रेमी की हत्या करने के बाद पिता
Kanpur

यूपी: बेटी को प्रेमी की बाहों में देख पिता के सिर पर सवार हुआ खून तो दोनों को कुल्हाड़ी से काट डाला

17 सितंबर 2020

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के जन्मदिन के उपलक्ष्य में आयोजन।
Gorakhpur

पीएम मोदी के जन्मदिन पर सीएम योगी ने 140 दिव्यांगों को दिए उपकरण, तस्वीरों में देखें पल-पल की अपडेट

17 सितंबर 2020

शामली पुलिस
Meerut

खुल गया प्रॉपर्टी डीलर की हत्या का राज, दोस्त ने ऐसे दिया था वारदात को अंजाम, ये थी बड़ी वजह

17 सितंबर 2020

Pitru Amavasya 2020: Heavy Crowd in haridwar Har Ki pauri for ganga snan, Social distancing not follow, Photos
Dehradun

हरिद्वार: पुलिस के सारे दावे फेल, हरकी पैड़ी पर गंगा स्नान को उमड़ी भीड़, सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग भूले लोग, तस्वीरें...

17 सितंबर 2020

PM Modi 70th birthday: Congress protest in uttarakhand for Unemployment, Photos
Dehradun

पीएम मोदी के जन्मदिन पर कांग्रेस का हल्ला-बोल, कहीं धरना-प्रदर्शन तो कहीं तले पकौड़े, तस्वीरें...

17 सितंबर 2020

आगरा किले के सामने लगी शिवाजी की प्रतिमा
आगरा किले के सामने लगी शिवाजी की प्रतिमा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
छत्रपति शिवाजी
छत्रपति शिवाजी
आगरा किला
आगरा किला - फोटो : Amar Ujala
शिवाजी के नाम से होगा आगरा का म्यूजियम
शिवाजी के नाम से होगा आगरा का म्यूजियम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
म्यूजियम की इमारत
म्यूजियम की इमारत - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited