बस हाईजैक करने के मास्टरमाइंड प्रदीप गुप्ता पर लगा 'रासुका', पढ़ें क्या है पूरा मामला

{"_id":"5fa38ee5280b7235f5717cce","slug":"agra-bus-hijack-accused-to-be-booked-under-nsa-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0938 \u0939\u093e\u0908\u091c\u0948\u0915 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0930\u092e\u093e\u0907\u0902\u0921 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0940\u092a \u0917\u0941\u092a\u094d\u0924\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u0917\u093e '\u0930\u093e\u0938\u0941\u0915\u093e', \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u093e \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बस हाईजैक का आरोपी प्रदीप गुप्ता (फाइल)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5fa38ee5280b7235f5717cce","slug":"agra-bus-hijack-accused-to-be-booked-under-nsa-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0938 \u0939\u093e\u0908\u091c\u0948\u0915 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0930\u092e\u093e\u0907\u0902\u0921 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0940\u092a \u0917\u0941\u092a\u094d\u0924\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u0917\u093e '\u0930\u093e\u0938\u0941\u0915\u093e', \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u093e \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
इसी बस को किया था हाईजैक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5fa38ee5280b7235f5717cce","slug":"agra-bus-hijack-accused-to-be-booked-under-nsa-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0938 \u0939\u093e\u0908\u091c\u0948\u0915 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0930\u092e\u093e\u0907\u0902\u0921 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0940\u092a \u0917\u0941\u092a\u094d\u0924\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u0917\u093e '\u0930\u093e\u0938\u0941\u0915\u093e', \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u093e \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अस्पताल में भर्ती आरोपी प्रदीप गुप्ता (फाइल)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5fa38ee5280b7235f5717cce","slug":"agra-bus-hijack-accused-to-be-booked-under-nsa-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0938 \u0939\u093e\u0908\u091c\u0948\u0915 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0930\u092e\u093e\u0907\u0902\u0921 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0940\u092a \u0917\u0941\u092a\u094d\u0924\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u0917\u093e '\u0930\u093e\u0938\u0941\u0915\u093e', \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u093e \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बस हाईजैक मामला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5fa38ee5280b7235f5717cce","slug":"agra-bus-hijack-accused-to-be-booked-under-nsa-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0938 \u0939\u093e\u0908\u091c\u0948\u0915 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0930\u092e\u093e\u0907\u0902\u0921 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0940\u092a \u0917\u0941\u092a\u094d\u0924\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u0917\u093e '\u0930\u093e\u0938\u0941\u0915\u093e', \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u093e \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बस हाईजैक मामला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला