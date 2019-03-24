{"_id":"5c9799d8bdec2213ff32bf20","slug":"agra-bjp-mp-shares-stage-with-amit-shah-after-ticket-cut-in-lok-sabha-elections-2019","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092e\u093f\u0924 \u0936\u093e\u0939 \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935\u0940 \u0938\u092d\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u093e\u0902\u0938\u0926 \u0915\u0920\u0947\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0938\u092e\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0928, \u092c\u093e\u092c\u0942\u0932\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0941\u0930\u094d\u0938\u0940 \u0924\u0915 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अमित शाह और योगी आदित्यनाथ के साथ मंच पर रामशंकर कठेरिया व अन्य
चुनावी सभा को संबोधित करते अमित शाह
कुर्सी पर बैठे रामशंकर कठेरिया, पास से गुजरते एसपी सिंह बघेल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला