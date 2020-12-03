शहर चुनें
लगातार बिगड़ रही ताजनगरी की हवा, प्रदेश का आठवां प्रदूषित शहर रहा आगरा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Fri, 04 Dec 2020 12:04 AM IST
प्रदूषण
1 of 6
प्रदूषण - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजनगरी की हवा गुरुवार को भी बेहद खतरनाक स्थिति में रही। केंद्रीय प्रदूषण नियंत्रण बोर्ड द्वारा जारी किये गए एयर क्वालिटी इंडेक्स में आगरा देश का 15वां और प्रदेश का आठवां दूषित शहर रहा। वायु गुणवत्ता सूचकांक (एक्यूआई) 331 दर्ज किया गया।
 
city & states agra uttar pradesh air pollution air pollution in agra pollution in agra agra pollution

प्रदूषण
प्रदूषण - फोटो : अमर उजाला
प्रदूषण में ताज का हाल
प्रदूषण में ताज का हाल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा में वायु प्रदूषण
आगरा में वायु प्रदूषण - फोटो : अमर उजाला
धुंध
धुंध - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजनगरी में बढ़ा प्रदूषण
ताजनगरी में बढ़ा प्रदूषण - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल पर मास्क पहने सैलानी
ताजमहल पर मास्क पहने सैलानी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
