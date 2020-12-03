लगातार बिगड़ रही ताजनगरी की हवा, प्रदेश का आठवां प्रदूषित शहर रहा आगरा

{"_id":"5fc8fa2a8ebc3eefbb0777c4","slug":"agra-air-pollution-update-news-agra-become-eight-polluted-city-in-up","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0917\u093e\u0924\u093e\u0930 \u092c\u093f\u0917\u0921\u093c \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0924\u093e\u091c\u0928\u0917\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0935\u093e, \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u093e \u0906\u0920\u0935\u093e\u0902 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0942\u0937\u093f\u0924 \u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0906\u0917\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
प्रदूषण
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5fc8fa2a8ebc3eefbb0777c4","slug":"agra-air-pollution-update-news-agra-become-eight-polluted-city-in-up","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0917\u093e\u0924\u093e\u0930 \u092c\u093f\u0917\u0921\u093c \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0924\u093e\u091c\u0928\u0917\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0935\u093e, \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u093e \u0906\u0920\u0935\u093e\u0902 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0942\u0937\u093f\u0924 \u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0906\u0917\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
प्रदूषण में ताज का हाल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5fc8fa2a8ebc3eefbb0777c4","slug":"agra-air-pollution-update-news-agra-become-eight-polluted-city-in-up","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0917\u093e\u0924\u093e\u0930 \u092c\u093f\u0917\u0921\u093c \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0924\u093e\u091c\u0928\u0917\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0935\u093e, \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u093e \u0906\u0920\u0935\u093e\u0902 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0942\u0937\u093f\u0924 \u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0906\u0917\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
आगरा में वायु प्रदूषण
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5fc8fa2a8ebc3eefbb0777c4","slug":"agra-air-pollution-update-news-agra-become-eight-polluted-city-in-up","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0917\u093e\u0924\u093e\u0930 \u092c\u093f\u0917\u0921\u093c \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0924\u093e\u091c\u0928\u0917\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0935\u093e, \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u093e \u0906\u0920\u0935\u093e\u0902 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0942\u0937\u093f\u0924 \u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0906\u0917\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ताजनगरी में बढ़ा प्रदूषण
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5fc8fa2a8ebc3eefbb0777c4","slug":"agra-air-pollution-update-news-agra-become-eight-polluted-city-in-up","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0917\u093e\u0924\u093e\u0930 \u092c\u093f\u0917\u0921\u093c \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0924\u093e\u091c\u0928\u0917\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0935\u093e, \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u093e \u0906\u0920\u0935\u093e\u0902 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0942\u0937\u093f\u0924 \u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0906\u0917\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ताजमहल पर मास्क पहने सैलानी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला