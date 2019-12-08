शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
झरना नाला हादसे के छह महीने बाद भी नहीं चेते: यात्रियों की जिंदगी से खिलवाड़ कर रहा विभाग

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Sun, 08 Dec 2019 02:58 PM IST
बस
1 of 7
बस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
झरना नाला हादसे के बाद परिवहन निगम के अफसरों ने हादसों को रोकने के लिए कदम उठाए थे, लेकिन पांच माह भी नहीं बीते हैं कि गाइड लाइनों की अनदेखी की जाने लगी है। साधारण बसों की हालत खस्ता है। बसों में फॉग लाइट, स्पीड गवर्नर तक नहीं हैं। चालकों की कमी नहीं होने के बाद भी लंबी दूरी की बसों में दो चालकों की ड्यूटी नहीं लगाई जा रही है। 
 
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

विज्ञापन
बस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बसों की खस्ता हालत
बसों की खस्ता हालत - फोटो : अमर उजाला
झरना नाले में गिरी बस का फाइल फोटो
झरना नाले में गिरी बस का फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ईदगाह डिपो से बिना चेकिंग निकली बस
ईदगाह डिपो से बिना चेकिंग निकली बस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
एक्सप्रेसवे आगरा
एक्सप्रेसवे आगरा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
एक्सप्रेसवे आगरा
एक्सप्रेसवे आगरा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
संभागीय परिवहन कार्यालय आगरा
संभागीय परिवहन कार्यालय आगरा
