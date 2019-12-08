झरना नाला हादसे के छह महीने बाद भी नहीं चेते: यात्रियों की जिंदगी से खिलवाड़ कर रहा विभाग

{"_id":"5decbef58ebc3e1b9d50163a","slug":"after-six-months-of-accident-at-jharna-nala-29-deaths-speed-governor-not-in-bus","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091d\u0930\u0928\u093e \u0928\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u091b\u0939 \u092e\u0939\u0940\u0928\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091a\u0947\u0924\u0947: \u092f\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u0935\u093e\u0921\u093c \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0935\u093f\u092d\u093e\u0917","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बसों की खस्ता हालत
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5decbef58ebc3e1b9d50163a","slug":"after-six-months-of-accident-at-jharna-nala-29-deaths-speed-governor-not-in-bus","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091d\u0930\u0928\u093e \u0928\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u091b\u0939 \u092e\u0939\u0940\u0928\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091a\u0947\u0924\u0947: \u092f\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u0935\u093e\u0921\u093c \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0935\u093f\u092d\u093e\u0917","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
झरना नाले में गिरी बस का फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5decbef58ebc3e1b9d50163a","slug":"after-six-months-of-accident-at-jharna-nala-29-deaths-speed-governor-not-in-bus","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091d\u0930\u0928\u093e \u0928\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u091b\u0939 \u092e\u0939\u0940\u0928\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091a\u0947\u0924\u0947: \u092f\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u0935\u093e\u0921\u093c \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0935\u093f\u092d\u093e\u0917","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ईदगाह डिपो से बिना चेकिंग निकली बस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5decbef58ebc3e1b9d50163a","slug":"after-six-months-of-accident-at-jharna-nala-29-deaths-speed-governor-not-in-bus","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091d\u0930\u0928\u093e \u0928\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u091b\u0939 \u092e\u0939\u0940\u0928\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091a\u0947\u0924\u0947: \u092f\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u0935\u093e\u0921\u093c \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0935\u093f\u092d\u093e\u0917","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
एक्सप्रेसवे आगरा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5decbef58ebc3e1b9d50163a","slug":"after-six-months-of-accident-at-jharna-nala-29-deaths-speed-governor-not-in-bus","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091d\u0930\u0928\u093e \u0928\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u091b\u0939 \u092e\u0939\u0940\u0928\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091a\u0947\u0924\u0947: \u092f\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u0935\u093e\u0921\u093c \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0935\u093f\u092d\u093e\u0917","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
एक्सप्रेसवे आगरा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5decbef58ebc3e1b9d50163a","slug":"after-six-months-of-accident-at-jharna-nala-29-deaths-speed-governor-not-in-bus","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091d\u0930\u0928\u093e \u0928\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u091b\u0939 \u092e\u0939\u0940\u0928\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091a\u0947\u0924\u0947: \u092f\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u0935\u093e\u0921\u093c \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0935\u093f\u092d\u093e\u0917","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
संभागीय परिवहन कार्यालय आगरा