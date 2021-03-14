शहर चुनें

आगरा: केंद्रीय जेल से बाहर आए अभिनेता अभिषेक बच्चन, लोगों ने की नारेबाजी, जानिए क्या है माजरा

Mukesh Kumar
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा Published by: मुकेश कुमार
Updated Sun, 14 Mar 2021 10:46 AM IST
फिल्म शूटिंग के दौरान जेल से बाहर आते अभिनेता अभिषेक बच्चन
फिल्म शूटिंग के दौरान जेल से बाहर आते अभिनेता अभिषेक बच्चन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा के केंद्रीय जेल के बाहर शनिवार को अलग ही नजारा था। फिल्म अभिनेता अभिषेक बच्चन के जेल से बाहर आते ही लोगों ने जिंदाबाद के नारे लगाने शुरू कर दिए। उन्होंने भी लोगों का अभिवादन किया। इस दौरान हर कोई अभिनेता की एक झलक पाने को बेताब दिखा। 
फिल्म शूटिंग के दौरान जेल से बाहर आते अभिनेता अभिषेक बच्चन
फिल्म शूटिंग के दौरान जेल से बाहर आते अभिनेता अभिषेक बच्चन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा में फिल्म शूटिंग के दौरान अभिनेत्री यामी गौतम और अभिनेता अभिषेक बच्चन
आगरा में फिल्म शूटिंग के दौरान अभिनेत्री यामी गौतम और अभिनेता अभिषेक बच्चन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा केंद्रीय कारागार में हो रही है अभिषेक बच्चन की फिल्म की शूटिंग
आगरा केंद्रीय कारागार में हो रही है अभिषेक बच्चन की फिल्म की शूटिंग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फिल्म शूटिंग के दौरान जेल से बाहर आते अभिनेता अभिषेक बच्चन
फिल्म शूटिंग के दौरान जेल से बाहर आते अभिनेता अभिषेक बच्चन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जेल के बाहर खड़ी अभिषेक बच्चन की वैनिटी वैन
जेल के बाहर खड़ी अभिषेक बच्चन की वैनिटी वैन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
