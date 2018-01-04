बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
कोहरे और गलन के कॉकटेल ने बिगाड़ा हाल, मथुरा-फिरोजाबाद में हादसों में 15 घायल
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला आगरा, Updated Thu, 04 Jan 2018 11:23 AM IST
बीते एक हफ्ते से लगातार पढ़ रहे कोहरे ने सामान्य जनजीवन को अस्तव्यस्त कर दिया है। वहीं हादसों का सिलसिला भी जारी है। गलन से लोगों की कंपकंपी छूट रही है। ऐसे में अलाव ही बचाव का सहारा बने हैं।
