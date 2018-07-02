शहर चुनें

हिमाचल सरकार को ग्रेट खली का झटका, लिया ये बड़ा फैसला

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मंडी, Updated Mon, 02 Jul 2018 07:28 PM IST
the great khali press conference regarding wrestling show mandi
1 of 8
पहली बार मंडी और सोलन में रेसलिंग शो करवा रहे ग्रेट खली ने सहयोग न मिलने पर हिमाचल सरकार को झटका दिया है। मंडी में मीडिया से बातचीत में खली ने कहा कि वह न तो खुद रिंग में उतरेंगे और न ही महिला रेसलर लड़ेंगी। 
the great khali wrestling show khali statement

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

