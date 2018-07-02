बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5b3a2b004f1c1bca228b8a20","slug":"the-great-khali-press-conference-regarding-wrestling-show-mandi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093f\u092e\u093e\u091a\u0932 \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u091f \u0916\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u091d\u091f\u0915\u093e, \u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092b\u0948\u0938\u0932\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
हिमाचल सरकार को ग्रेट खली का झटका, लिया ये बड़ा फैसला
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मंडी, Updated Mon, 02 Jul 2018 07:28 PM IST
पहली बार मंडी और सोलन में रेसलिंग शो करवा रहे ग्रेट खली ने सहयोग न मिलने पर हिमाचल सरकार को झटका दिया है। मंडी में मीडिया से बातचीत में खली ने कहा कि वह न तो खुद रिंग में उतरेंगे और न ही महिला रेसलर लड़ेंगी।
