{"_id":"5b7e823542c792466e6ee083","slug":"the-dead-bodies-found-scattered-in-the-trench-in-rohtang-road-accident","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u092f\u093e\u0928\u0915 \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0909\u0921\u093c \u0917\u090f \u092a\u0930\u0916\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0947, \u0928\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u093f\u0916\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947 \u0936\u0935","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
भयानक हादसे में कार के उड़ गए परखच्चे, नाले में बिखरे मिले शव
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, शिमला, Updated Thu, 23 Aug 2018 03:44 PM IST
हिमाचल के जिला कुल्लू में रोहतांग के समीप राहनीनाला में एक स्कार्पियो गहरी खाई में गिर गई। इस दर्दनाक हादसे में 11 लोगों की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई।
