Shimla

भयानक हादसे में कार के उड़ गए परखच्चे, नाले में बिखरे मिले शव

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, शिमला, Updated Thu, 23 Aug 2018 03:44 PM IST
The dead bodies found scattered in the trench in rohtang road accident
1 of 6
हिमाचल के जिला कुल्लू में रोहतांग के समीप राहनीनाला में एक स्कार्पियो गहरी खाई में गिर गई। इस दर्दनाक हादसे में 11 लोगों की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई।
rohtang road accident scorpio accident kullu

