{"_id":"5bb60662867a556c6376cc8a","slug":"recruitment-of-two-thousand-physical-education-teacher-soon-in-himachal","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"हिमाचल में जल्द भर्ती होंगे दो हजार शिक्षक, सरकार ने लिया फैसला","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"शहर और राज्य","slug":"city-and-states"}}
हिमाचल में जल्द भर्ती होंगे दो हजार शिक्षक, सरकार ने लिया फैसला
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, शिमला, Updated Fri, 05 Oct 2018 06:50 AM IST
हिमाचल में अब सौ से कम छात्र संख्या वाले सरकारी स्कूलों में भी पीईटी (फिजिकल एजूकेशन टीचर) की भर्ती की जा सकेगी। जयराम सरकार ने आरटीई नियमों में छूट देते हुए पीईटी के दो हजार पद भरने का फैसला लिया है।
