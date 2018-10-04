शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Himachal Pradesh ›   Shimla ›   recruitment of two thousand physical education teacher soon in himachal

हिमाचल में जल्द भर्ती होंगे दो हजार शिक्षक, सरकार ने लिया फैसला

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, शिमला, Updated Fri, 05 Oct 2018 06:50 AM IST
recruitment of two thousand physical education teacher soon in himachal
1 of 5
हिमाचल में अब सौ से कम छात्र संख्या वाले सरकारी स्कूलों में भी पीईटी (फिजिकल एजूकेशन टीचर) की भर्ती की जा सकेगी। जयराम सरकार ने आरटीई नियमों में छूट देते हुए पीईटी के दो हजार पद भरने का फैसला लिया है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
teacher recruitment hp pet recruitment hp
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें  

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Recommended

Sex Racket Busted In Daulatpur Una Himachal Pradesh
Shimla

घर में चल रहा था सेक्स रैकेट, आपत्तिजनक हालत में पकड़े युवक-युवतियां

4 अक्टूबर 2018

Bride Ran away after two days of marriage in bollywood film style
Shimla

22 को रिश्ता, 24 को शादी और 26 को दुल्हन फुर्र

4 अक्टूबर 2018

eye witness statement creates problem for police in vivek tiwari murder case.
Lucknow

विवेक हत्याकांड में चश्मदीद के बयान बदलने से जांच टीम की मुश्किलें बढ़ी, पर पुलिस का गंदा खेल उजागर

3 अक्टूबर 2018

ramdev paridhan
Dehradun

इस दीवाली बाबा रामदेव करने वाले हैं बड़ा धमाका, मिलेगी 'परिधान' की 3000 से ज्यादा एक्सक्लूसिव रेंज

5 अक्टूबर 2018

प्रशांत चौधरी
Lucknow

असल जिंदगी में खुद को 'सिंघम' समझता है विवेक तिवारी का 'कातिल', तस्वीरों में दिखा दबंगई का सबूत

1 अक्टूबर 2018

फाइल फोटो
Meerut

जब 'अपने' ही भूल जाते हैं खून का रिश्ता, भावुक कर देगी ये कहानी...

4 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in City & states

फाइल फोटो
Meerut

तस्वीरें: यहां होटलों में सजता है जिस्मफरोशी का बाजार, ग्राहकों के लिए बुलाई जाती है विदेशी युवतियां

4 अक्टूबर 2018

Youth caught red handed taking drugs in shimla himachal pradesh
Shimla

शिमला में ड्रग्स लेते युवक का वीडियो वायरल, किए कई चौंकाने वाले खुलासे, देखें

4 अक्टूबर 2018

फाइल फोटो
Meerut

मुस्लिम परिवार के 13 लोगों ने अपनाया हिंदू धर्म, बदलकर रखे गए नाम

2 अक्टूबर 2018

फाइल फोटो
Meerut

होटल में चल रहा था हाई प्रोफाइल सेक्स रैकेट का खेल, कमरा खुला तो इस हाल में मिली रूसी लड़की

3 अक्टूबर 2018

Wall collapse
Dehradun

मलबे में इस कदर दबे थे तीन मासूम कि देखते ही मच गई चीख-पुकार, फिर हुआ चमत्कार, तस्वीरें...

4 अक्टूबर 2018

विवेक तिवारी
Lucknow

Video: इस वीडियो से पकड़ा गया लखनऊ पुलिस का सफेद झूठ, देखें विवेक तिवारी की गाड़ी का सच

1 अक्टूबर 2018

विवेक तिवारी की पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट
Lucknow

विवेक हत्याकांड: पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट ने खोल दी आरोपी सिपाही के हर झूठ की पोल

2 अक्टूबर 2018

kalpana tiwari
Lucknow

विवेक हत्याकांड पर अरविंद केजरीवाल की टिप्पणी पर बिफरीं पीड़ित कल्पना, दिया ये जवाब

30 सितंबर 2018

panic button bus
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड: 7 अक्टूबर से चलेगी प्रदेश की पहली पैनिक बटन वाली बस, एक नहीं कई हैं खूबियां

4 अक्टूबर 2018

vivek murder case
Lucknow

जब गाड़ी इस हाल में मिली तो आपत्तिजनक हालत में कैसे हो सकते थे विवेक और सहकर्मी

2 अक्टूबर 2018

JBT teachers Recruitment in Bilaspur Himachal Pradesh
Shimla

इस जिले में जेबीटी नियुक्तियां करने को सरकार ने दी हरी झंडी

4 अक्टूबर 2018

फाइल फोटो
Meerut

साहब! दबंगों ने बच्चों को भी नहीं बख्शा, गुर्जरों के घरों में जमकर तोड़फोड़, देखिए तस्वीरें

3 अक्टूबर 2018

इटावा में बोले शिवपाल, 'गांधी की हत्या कराने वालों से नेताजी की जान को खतरा'
Kanpur

मुलायम सिंह यादव के ऊपर मंडरा रहा जान का खतरा, शिवपाल ने किया खुलासा 

3 अक्टूबर 2018

vivek tiwari
Lucknow

एपल के मैनेजर की पत्नी बोली- अपना जुर्म छिपाने के लिए पति को चरित्रहीन साबित करने में जुटी पुलिस

29 सितंबर 2018

विवेक तिवारी
Lucknow

एपल के मैनेजर विवेक तिवारी की लखनऊ पुलिस ने की हत्या, यहां देखें तस्वीरें

29 सितंबर 2018

vivek murder case
Lucknow

विवेक हत्याकांड : डिवाइडर पर चढ़कर सिपाही ने किया था फायर, इरादा हत्या का ही था

2 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.