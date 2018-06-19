शहर चुनें

चलती बस में अचानक भड़की आग, 35 यात्रियों में मचा हड़कंप, ऐसे बचाई जान

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंबा, Updated Tue, 19 Jun 2018 05:35 PM IST
private bus on fire at chamba and passenger run away
1 of 6
चलती बस में अचानक आग भड़क गई। सुंडला से डलहौजी जा रही निजी बस में अचानक आग लगने से अफरा तफरी मच गई। बस से धुआं निकलता देख सवारियां चिल्लाने लगी। 
bus on fire fire in private bus

