{"_id":"5b28e6be4f1c1baa6e8b88f2","slug":"private-bus-on-fire-at-chamba-and-passenger-run-away","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u0932\u0924\u0940 \u092c\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u091a\u093e\u0928\u0915 \u092d\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940 \u0906\u0917, 35 \u092f\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u091a\u093e \u0939\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0902\u092a, \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0908 \u091c\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
चलती बस में अचानक भड़की आग, 35 यात्रियों में मचा हड़कंप, ऐसे बचाई जान
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंबा, Updated Tue, 19 Jun 2018 05:35 PM IST
चलती बस में अचानक आग भड़क गई। सुंडला से डलहौजी जा रही निजी बस में अचानक आग लगने से अफरा तफरी मच गई। बस से धुआं निकलता देख सवारियां चिल्लाने लगी।
