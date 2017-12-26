बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
तस्वीरें: नई सरकार के शपथ ग्रहण समारोह के लिए सज गया ऐतिहासिक रिज
Updated Tue, 26 Dec 2017 04:39 PM IST
हिमाचल की नई सरकार के 27 दिसंबर को होने वाले शपथ ग्रहण समारोह के लिए तैयारियों को अंतिम रूप दे दिया गया है। ऐतिहासिक रिज मैदान हिमाचल के 13वें मुख्यमंत्री के शपथ ग्रहण समारोह का गवाह बनने को तैयार है।
