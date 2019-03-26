शहर चुनें

वीरभद्र-सुखराम के एक होने की बात जनता को नहीं हो रही हजम, ये है बड़ी वजह

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, शिमला, Updated Tue, 26 Mar 2019 02:07 PM IST
people are not able to accepting unity of virbhadra singh and sukhram
हिमाचल की राजनीति में एक-दूसरे के धुर विरोधी माने जाने वाले वीरभद्र सिंह और पंडित सुखराम के साथ आने की बात जनता को हजम नहीं हो पा रही।
पूर्व केंद्रीय संचार राज्य मंत्री पंडित सुखराम और उनके पोते आश्रय शर्मा के कांग्रेस में जाने के बाद पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री वीरभद्र सिंह ने प्रतिक्रिया दी थी कि कांग्रेस हाईकमान का फैसला स्वीकार है। 
