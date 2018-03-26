शहर चुनें

पहाड़ों में छूटने लगा पसीना, राजधानी शिमला में इतने डिग्री पहुंचा पारा

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, शिमला, Updated Mon, 26 Mar 2018 05:28 PM IST
हिमाचल में गर्मी बढ़ना शुरू हो गई है। प्रदेश के मैदानी क्षेत्रों के साथ-साथ अब पहाड़ी क्षेत्रों में भी पसीने छूटना शुरू हो गए हैं। सोमवार को शिमला में इस सीजन का सबसे गर्म दिन रिकार्ड किया गया।
