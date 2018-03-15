शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Himachal Pradesh ›   Shimla ›   Fresh Snowfall Rain and Hailstorm in Himachal Pradesh

मौसम ने बदला मिजाज, बारिश-बर्फबारी से खिले किसानों-बागवानों के चेहरे

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, शिमला, Updated Thu, 15 Mar 2018 12:54 PM IST
Fresh Snowfall Rain and Hailstorm in Himachal Pradesh
1 of 6
हिमाचल प्रदेश में मौसम ने एक बार फिर करवट ली है। पश्चिमी विक्षोभ के सक्रिय होने से प्रदेश में बारिश और बर्फबारी हो रही है। बारिश-बर्फबारी से किसानों-बागवानों के चेहरे खिल उठे हैं। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
hailstorm in himachal rain in himachal fresh snowfall in himachal snowfall in himachal

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

hindu new year
Lucknow

हिंदू नव वर्ष के राजा होंगे सूर्य, इन पांच राशि के लोगों पर बरसेगी विशेष कृपा

15 मार्च 2018

Bollywood Actress Kangana Ranaut griha pravesh in manali
Shimla

तस्वीरें: कंगना ने सपनों के आशियाने में किया गृह प्रवेश, कुल पुरोहित से करवाई पूजा

15 मार्च 2018

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Dehradun

JIO यूजर्स के बहुत काम का है ये सीक्रेट कोड, डायल करते ही होगा सबसे जरूरी काम

15 मार्च 2018

navratri
Chandigarh

नवरात्रि: 8 दिनों में रोज करें ये 10 काम, खुल जाएगी किस्मत, मां हर मनोकामना पूरी करेंगी

15 मार्च 2018

नवरात्रि का महत्व
Dehradun

चैत्र नवरात्रि 2018: कर्ज के बोझ में दबे हैं तो करें ये उपाय, दूर होगी परेशानी

15 मार्च 2018

शराब
Chandigarh

अब ड्राइविंग करते समय ये गलती की तो जिंदगी बर्बाद समझो, ध्यान से पढ़ें नया नियम

15 मार्च 2018

More in City & states

alcohol
Chandigarh

शराब पीने वाले पढ़ें एक बुरी एक अच्छी खबर, अब खरीदने से पहले 100 बार सोचेंगे

15 मार्च 2018

change in lpg gas cylinder refilling
Dehradun

LPG गैस उपभोक्ताओं के लिए जरूरी खबर, गैस रीफिलिंग प्रक्रिया में हुआ यह बड़ा बदलाव

15 मार्च 2018

डेमाे पिक
Kanpur

ऑनलाइन चैटिंग से रोका तो लड़की ने बाप पर लगाए कैसे-कैसे आरोप ! सुनकर सभी दंग रह गए

15 मार्च 2018

yogi adityanath
Delhi NCR

उपचुनाव में BJP की हारः कहा था ना... नोएडा मत आना, अब भुगतो!

15 मार्च 2018

wine
Dehradun

शराब पीने वालों के लिए बुरी खबर, खरीदने से पहले सोचेंगे 100 बार

15 मार्च 2018

अखिलेश यादव व शिवपाल यादव।
Lucknow

चाचा शिवपाल ने भतीजे अखिलेश को दी बधाई, बोले- यही काम 2017 में किया होता तो फिर से सीएम होते

15 मार्च 2018

aadhaar
Dehradun

अब इस बड़े फर्जीवाड़े पर ब्रेक लगाएगा आपका Aadhaar Card, जानने के बाद खुश हो जाएंगे

15 मार्च 2018

vikas verma
Lucknow

पूर्व मंत्री लालजी वर्मा के इकलौते बेटे ने खुद को गोली से उड़ाया, मौत

14 मार्च 2018

हरियाणा में अनोखी शादी
Chandigarh

हेलीकॉप्टर से लेने आए थे दुल्हन...पर नहीं हो पाई विदाई, सुबह वही हुआ जो होना था

14 मार्च 2018

सपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष अखिलेश यादव
Lucknow

अखिलेश-मायावती की पहली सीधी मुलाकात, इन मुद्दों पर हुई चर्चा

15 मार्च 2018

परीक्षा केंद्र पिस्टल खोसकर टहल रहा युवक
Agra

तस्वीरों में देखिए, आगरा के इस कॉलेज में तमंचे पर परीक्षा

15 मार्च 2018

bypoll results
Lucknow

गोरखपुर और फूलपुर में सपा की जय-जयकार, लखनऊ में जमकर जश्न

14 मार्च 2018

स्टीफन हॉकिंग
Dehradun

ब्रह्मांड से रहस्य से पर्दा उठाती हैं 'स्टीफन हॉकिंग' की ये पुस्तकें जिसने भी पढ़ी अद्भुत सच जाना

15 मार्च 2018

post office
Chandigarh

डाकघरों में 1 अप्रैल से मिलेंगी 5 शानदार स्कीमें, थोड़ी सी इन्वेस्टमेंट और मोटा मुनाफा

14 मार्च 2018

जनरल बिपिन रावत,साइमन टफेल
Kanpur

"आज कानपुर में" सेनाध्यक्ष और बॉलीवुड की ये बड़ी हस्तियां

15 मार्च 2018

हनीप्रीत के साथ राम रहीम
Chandigarh

पढ़ें राम रहीम के 'करीबी' गोलो मौसी का कबूलनामा, उगले बाबा और हनीप्रीत के 6 राज

15 मार्च 2018

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.