खली रेसलिंग शोः रिंग में राखी सावंत और केटी ने बिखेरे अदाओं के जलवे

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, सोलन, Updated Sat, 07 Jul 2018 11:05 PM IST
dance competition between rakhi sawant and katie forbes in khali wrestling show
1 of 9
‘द ग्रेट खली रिटर्न्स’ शो में राखी सावंत और अमेरिकी मूल की महिला रेसलर केटी फोर्ब्स के डांस का जलवा भी देखने को मिला। राखी सावंत ने रिंग पर अपनी अदाओं के जलवे बिखेरे। उन्होंने ‘दिल टोटे-टोटे’ हो गया और अन्य गानों पर थिरक कर उपस्थित लोगों को खूब मनोरंजन किया।
actress rakhi sawant wwe wrestler katie forbes

