तस्वीरें: सीएम के नाम का एलान होते ही जश्न में डूबा हिमाचल
Updated Sun, 24 Dec 2017 06:59 PM IST
मुख्यमंत्री पद के लिए जयराम ठाकुर के नाम की घोषणा होते ही पूरा हिमाचल जश्न में डूब गया। पटाखे, आतिशबाजी फूटना शुरू हो गई। आजादी के बाद पहली बार जिला मंडी ऐतिहासिक पलों का गवाह बना है। यहां से लगातार पांचवीं बार विधायक चुने जयराम के नाम की सीएम पद पर घोषणा के साथ ही जिले समेत पूरा प्रदेश जश्न में डूब गया।
