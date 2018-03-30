बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5abe55464f1c1bd3618b488d","slug":"big-loss-to-property-due-to-storm-at-shimla-rampur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0906\u0902\u0927\u0940-\u0924\u0942\u092b\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0930\u092a\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0939\u0930, \u0909\u0921\u093c\u0940\u0902 \u091b\u0924\u0947\u0902, \u092a\u094b\u0932 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u0947 \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u093f\u091c\u0932\u0940 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0917\u0941\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
तस्वीरें: यहां आंधी-तूफान ने बरपाया कहर, उड़ीं छतें, पोल गिरे और बिजली हुई गुल
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, रामपुर बुशहर, Updated Fri, 30 Mar 2018 08:49 PM IST
रामपुर उपमंडल में शाम को आए आंधी-तूफान ने खूब कहर बरपाया है। कई घरों और गौशालाओं की छतें उड़ गई हैं वहीं बिजली बोर्ड के खंभे गिरने से क्षेत्र में अंधेरा पसर गया है।
