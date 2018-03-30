शहर चुनें

तस्वीरें: यहां आंधी-तूफान ने बरपाया कहर, उड़ीं छतें, पोल गिरे और बिजली हुई गुल

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, रामपुर बुशहर, Updated Fri, 30 Mar 2018 08:49 PM IST
big loss to property due to Storm at shimla rampur
रामपुर उपमंडल में  शाम को आए आंधी-तूफान ने खूब कहर बरपाया है। कई घरों और गौशालाओं की छतें उड़ गई हैं वहीं बिजली बोर्ड के खंभे गिरने से क्षेत्र में अंधेरा पसर गया है। 
