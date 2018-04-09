शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Himachal Pradesh ›   Shimla ›   20 children killed in accident as school bus died in gorge near kangra himachal pradesh

तस्वीरें: इधर-उधर बिखरे मासूमों के अंग, 27 बच्चों की मौत, चीख पुकार से गूंजा मलकवाल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, शिमला, Updated Mon, 09 Apr 2018 07:51 PM IST
20 children killed in accident as school bus died in gorge near kangra himachal pradesh
1 of 8
हिमाचल के कागड़ा जिले के नूरपुर के पास मलकवाल-ठेहड़ लिंक रोड पर चेली गांव में निजी स्कूल बस (एचपी 38 सी 6280) के 700 फीट गहरी खाई में गिरने से करीब 24 बच्चों समेत 27 की मौत हो गई है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
kangra school bus accident 20 children killed in accident accident in kangra himachal cm jairam thakur school bus accident in kangra

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

Internet Speed
Delhi NCR

10 अप्रैल को भारत बंद के मद्देनजर यूपी के इस शहर में आज शाम 6 बजे से नहीं चलेगा इंटरनेट

9 अप्रैल 2018

bengal tiger
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली चिडिय़ाघर में चार जानवरों की मौत, बंगाल टाइगर प्रिया की तबियत खराब

9 अप्रैल 2018

tina dabi
Delhi NCR

देखें IAS टॉपर टीना डाबी की सगाई से लेकर शादी तक की तस्वीरें, बड़ी अनोखी है इनकी लव स्टोरी

9 अप्रैल 2018

snake
Dehradun

नाग की मौत का बदला लेने पहुंची नागिन, वश में करने को बुलाया सपेरा और फिर...

9 अप्रैल 2018

Lalu Prasad Yadav's son Tej Pratap yadav meets his Fiancee Aishwarya Rai at patna airport 
Bihar

शादी तय होने के बाद जब एयरपोर्ट पर अचानक यूं मिले तेजप्रताप-ऐश्वर्या, देखें तस्वीरें

9 अप्रैल 2018

tina
Jammu

IAS टॉपर टीना डाबी और आमिर की कश्मीर में हुई शादी, यहां देखें शादी की तस्वीरें

9 अप्रैल 2018

More in City & states

accident
Dehradun

अनियंत्रित होकर खाई में जा गिरा ट्रक, चालक की मौके पर मौत, रेस्क्यू की तस्वीरें देख दिल पसीज जाएगा

9 अप्रैल 2018

सड़क हादसा
Agra

आगरा में भीषण सड़क हादसा, जीप-डंपर की भिड़ंत में 7 की मौत, दो की हालत नाजुक, देखिए हादसे की तस्वीरें

9 अप्रैल 2018

अखिलेश यादव,सीएम योगी, विधायक
Kanpur

BJP MLA CASE: अखिलेश ने सीएम योगी पर साधा निशाना तो कुलदीप सेंगर ने कही ये बात

9 अप्रैल 2018

kejriwal
Delhi NCR

कार्यक्रम में जा रहे केजरीवाल को बीच रास्ते में पता चली ऐसी बात कि उलटे पांव लौट गए घर

9 अप्रैल 2018

प्रिटी जिंटा
Chandigarh

मैच 'किंग्स' जीते...पर फैन्स प्रिटी जिंटा की अदाओं पर दिल हार गए, देखें दिलचस्प तस्वीरें

9 अप्रैल 2018

atm
Dehradun

अब अपने ATM कार्ड को भी करें ON-OFF, इसके एक नहीं कई फायदे मिलेंगे

9 अप्रैल 2018

देश के बड़े राजनेताओं की पुरानी तस्वीरें
Kanpur

PHOTOS: सोशल मीडिया पर देश के बड़े Politicians की ये दुर्लभ तस्वीरें वायरल

9 अप्रैल 2018

police recruitment
Chandigarh

12000 पुलिस पदों पर भर्ती के लिए अप्लाई करने से पहले पढ़ लें बुरी खबर, झटका लगेगा

9 अप्रैल 2018

Indian Railway
Chandigarh

रेलवे ने बदले टिकट से जुड़े कुछ नियम, ट्रेन में सफर करते हैं तो देखें...काम आएंगे

9 अप्रैल 2018

फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

हाईप्रोफाइल सेक्स रैकेट पकड़ा, तीन विदेशी युवतियों को अंतरंग देख पुलिस के पैरों तले खिसकी जमीन

9 अप्रैल 2018

rbi
Dehradun

बैंक में खाता है तो आप बन जाएंगे इन 10 फायदों के हकदार, पढ़िए और मौज लीजिए

9 अप्रैल 2018

congress
Delhi NCR

बीजेपी नेता के आरोप को कांग्रेस के लवली ने किया स्वीकार, बोले- हां हमने किया नाश्ता

9 अप्रैल 2018

train
Delhi NCR

IRCTC आपको देगा 10,000 रुपये कैश, बस कर लें ये छोटा सा काम

9 अप्रैल 2018

accident
Dehradun

देहरादून: ट्रक से टकराकर रोडवेज बस के उड़े परखच्चे, तस्वीरों में देखें हादसे का मंजर

9 अप्रैल 2018

बदरीनाथ धाम
Dehradun

बंद हो जाएंगे विश्व प्रसिद्ध इस धाम के रास्ते, नृसिंह देवता की भवष्यिवाणी हैरतअंगेज करने वाली

9 अप्रैल 2018

हिना सिद्धू
Chandigarh

डॉक्टर ने उंगली से कुछ पकड़ने से मना कर दिया था...पर वो नही मानी, बन गई वर्ल्ड चैम्पियन

9 अप्रैल 2018

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
ADD करें अमर उजाला वैब ऐप और पायें एक Android Phone जीतने का मौका!
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.