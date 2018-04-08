शहर चुनें

अभी और सताएगा मौसम, तेज हवाएं चलने और ओलावृष्टि की चेतावनी

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, शिमला, Updated Sun, 08 Apr 2018 06:00 PM IST
राजधानी शिमला सहित प्रदेश के अधिकांश क्षेत्रों में रविवार को भी रुक-रुक कर बारिश का दौर जारी रहा। मौसम विज्ञान केंद्र शिमला ने 12 अप्रैल तक पूरे प्रदेश में बारिश और पहाड़ी इलाकों में हिमपात का पूर्वानुमान जताया है।
