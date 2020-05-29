शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   Weather Update Today Forecast in UP (Uttar Pradesh) News in Hindi: relief from heat in lucknow see photos

हवा से सूरज के तेवर ठंडे, गर्मी से मिली राहत, खुशनुमा मौसम का लोगों ने उठाया लुत्फ, देखें खूबसूरत तस्वीरें

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, लखनऊ, Updated Fri, 29 May 2020 10:58 AM IST
लखनऊ में मौसम का बदला मिजाज
1 of 5
लखनऊ में मौसम का बदला मिजाज - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मौसमी उठापटक के बीच हवा ने अपने तेवर क्या बदले, अचानक तापमान भी सात डिग्री सेल्सियस लुढ़क गया। इसी के चलते कई दिनों से तेवर दिखा रही धूप की तपिश भी कम हो गई। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
अब घर बैठे करें Bank PO की पक्की तैयारी, मात्र 2,999 रूपए में; ऑफर आज के लिए ही उपलब्ध
Click Here
विज्ञापन
weather weather in lucknow weather in uttar pradesh

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

चेहरे पर लगाएं बर्फ का टुकड़ा
Beauty tips

रैशेज, घमौरियां, दाने जैसी समस्याओं से सिर्फ एक बर्फ का टुकड़ा दिलाएगा राहत

29 मई 2020

gorakhpur weather
Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur Weather: गिरा पारा तो मौसम हुआ सुहाना, आज और कल तेज हवा के साथ हो सकती है झमाझम बारिश

29 मई 2020

विज्ञापन
BSEB Matric Result 2020: बिहार बोर्ड की दसवीं कक्षा का पूरा रिजल्ट यहां देखें
BSEB Matric Result 2020

BSEB Matric Result 2020: बिहार बोर्ड की दसवीं कक्षा का पूरा रिजल्ट यहां देखें
delhi gurugram border seal
Delhi NCR

गुरुग्राम में एक दिन में आए 68 नए केस तो हरियाणा सरकार ने दिल्ली बॉर्डर पर बढ़ा दी सख्ती

29 मई 2020

Pakistani Pigeon will go back to pakistan
Jammu

पंछी नदियां पवन के झोंके...कोई सरहद न इन्हें रोके, कुछ ऐसा ही किस्सा है इस पाकिस्तानी कबूतर का

29 मई 2020

एक माह तक वृंदावन बिहारी जी मंदिर में कराएं चन्दन तुलसी इत्र सेवा , मिलेगा नौकरी व व्यापार से जुड़े समस्याओं का समाधान
Puja

एक माह तक वृंदावन बिहारी जी मंदिर में कराएं चन्दन तुलसी इत्र सेवा , मिलेगा नौकरी व व्यापार से जुड़े समस्याओं का समाधान
बारिश के दौरान छतरी के साथ निकलीं युवतियां
Agra

ताजनगरी पर मौसम मेहरबान, बारिश ने दिलाई तपती गर्मी से राहत

29 मई 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Bareilly

300 चमगादड़ों की मौत मामले में पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट से चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, सामने आया सच

29 मई 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

gorakhpur news
Gorakhpur

lockdown 4.0: स्पेशल ट्रनों से गोरखपुर पहुंचे 11 हजार लोग, तस्वीरों में देखें इनके घर पहुंचने की खुशी

29 मई 2020

गमजदा परिजन
Meerut

दर्द भरी है तीन दशक की ये कहानी... अब तक तबाह हुए 1500 से ज्यादा आशियाने, पढ़िए- ये खास रिपोर्ट

29 मई 2020

BSEB Matric Result 2020: बिहार बोर्ड की दसवीं कक्षा का पूरा रिजल्ट यहां देखें
BSEB Matric Result 2020

BSEB Matric Result 2020: बिहार बोर्ड की दसवीं कक्षा का पूरा रिजल्ट यहां देखें
विज्ञापन
दरेसी मार्ग पर लगा जाम
Agra

लॉकडाउन में एक किलोमीटर लंबा जाम, भीड़ के आगे ध्वस्त हुए प्रशासन के इंतजाम

29 मई 2020

पुलिस ने गरीब परिवार के बच्चे का मनाया जन्मदिन
Agra

लॉकडाउन: पुलिस ने झुग्गी में बिखेरी खुशियां, मजदूर के बेटे का मनाया जन्मदिन, बांटे उपहार

29 मई 2020

एक माह तक वृंदावन बिहारी जी मंदिर में कराएं चन्दन तुलसी इत्र सेवा , मिलेगा नौकरी व व्यापार से जुड़े समस्याओं का समाधान
Puja

एक माह तक वृंदावन बिहारी जी मंदिर में कराएं चन्दन तुलसी इत्र सेवा , मिलेगा नौकरी व व्यापार से जुड़े समस्याओं का समाधान
MP Ravi kishan
Gorakhpur

सांसद रवि किशन ने जांचा एयरपोर्ट पर संक्रमण से बचाव का इंतजाम, कहा- 'सटला त गइला बाबू'

28 मई 2020

रिद्दी शर्मा- क्लास थर्ड, सार्थक गोयल- क्लास थर्ड, सुकीर्ति राना-क्लास नौ
Agra

एकांतवास में निखर रही स्कूली बच्चों की प्रतिभा, देखिए तस्वीरें

28 मई 2020

तरकुलहा देवी
Gorakhpur

क्रांतिकारी बाबू बंधू सिंह यहां चढ़ाते थे अंग्रेजों की बलि, इनके कारनामे जानकर आप भी करेंगे गर्व

28 मई 2020

बाजारों में उमड़ी भीड़
Meerut

लॉकडाउन 4.0 में मिली छूट तो बेकाबू हुई भीड़, बाजार में उड़ी नियमों की धज्जियां, तस्वीरों में देखें दिन भर का हाल

28 मई 2020

पुलवामा को दहलाने की घिनौनी साजिश नाकाम
Jammu

खुलासाः जैश और हिजबुल ने मिलकर रची थी पुलवामा को दहलाने की साजिश, आतंकियों की हुई पहचान

28 मई 2020

gorakhpur news
Gorakhpur

lockdown 4.0: बाजारों में टूटा सन्नाटा, दुकानों पर दिखी रौनक, तस्वीरों में देखें एक झलक

28 मई 2020

Sringi nari temple
Gorakhpur

भगवान राम के जन्म से जुड़ी है इस मंदिर की मान्यता, यहां हर मुराद होती है पूरी, देखें तस्वीरें

28 मई 2020

archna singh rajput
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर की बेटी अब इस बड़े अभिनेता के साथ दिखाएगी जलवा, जल्द रिलीज होगी फिल्म

28 मई 2020

गोरखपुर घंटाघर।
Gorakhpur

क्रांतिकारियों की शहादत का गवाह है ये घंटाघर, इतिहास जानकर गर्व करेंगे आप

28 मई 2020

migrant people
Gorakhpur

चिलचिलाती धूप में 10 हजार से अधिक श्रमिकों को लेकर पहुंची ट्रेनें, देखें तस्वीरें

28 मई 2020

Lehra Mandir
Gorakhpur

महाभारत काल में अर्जुन ने की थी इस मंदिर की स्थापना, अज्ञातवास में पांडवों ने यहां बिताए थे दिन

28 मई 2020

पुलिस ने दिया सौहार्द का परिचय
Jammu

श्रीनगरः खत्म हुआ खाकी और 'धरती के भगवान' का विवाद, डॉक्टर बोले- पुलिस का यह तरीका अच्छा लगा

28 मई 2020

लखनऊ में मौसम का बदला मिजाज
लखनऊ में मौसम का बदला मिजाज - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मौसम का बदला मिजाज
मौसम का बदला मिजाज - फोटो : अमर उजाला
weather
weather - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
weather news
weather news - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
weather news
weather news - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited