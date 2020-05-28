प्रवासियों ने बयां किया दर्द, कहा-सपने में भी नहीं सोचा था यूं मजबूर हो जाएंगे, देखें तस्वीरें

{"_id":"5ecf4b3ea72e007fd0275d1b","slug":"coronavirus-in-up-migrants-says-did-not-even-think-in-dreams-that-they-would-be-forced-see-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0935\u093e\u0938\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926, \u0915\u0939\u093e-\u0938\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0938\u094b\u091a\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092f\u0942\u0902 \u092e\u091c\u092c\u0942\u0930 \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
लखनऊ पहुंचे प्रवासी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
लखनऊ पहुंचे प्रवासी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
अपनों घरों को रवाना होते प्रवासी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
प्रवासी मजदूरों ने ट्रेन में मिले खाने को खराब बताकर स्टेशन पर फेंका
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
प्रवासियों ने ट्रेन में मिला खाना स्टेशन पर खराब बताकर फेंका
- फोटो : अमर उजाला