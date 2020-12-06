दर्दनाक कहानी: मां और पिता के गले लग रातभर रोती रही बिटिया, मारकर तोड़ दिए दांत, पानी में काम करते-करते सड़ गए पैर

{"_id":"5fcc69e18ebc3ecfb12cfac7","slug":"victim-hugged-mother-and-father-and-wept-all-night-feet-melted-while-working-in-water-in-lucknow","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926\u0928\u093e\u0915 \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0928\u0940: \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0914\u0930 \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0917\u0932\u0947 \u0932\u0917 \u0930\u093e\u0924\u092d\u0930 \u0930\u094b\u0924\u0940 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u092c\u093f\u091f\u093f\u092f\u093e, \u092e\u093e\u0930\u0915\u0930 \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0926\u093f\u090f \u0926\u093e\u0902\u0924, \u092a\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093e\u092e \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0947-\u0915\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u0938\u0921\u093c \u0917\u090f \u092a\u0948\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
अर्चना सिंह
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
रुचिता चौधरी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
सांकेतिक चित्र
- फोटो : social media
पीड़िता (सांकेतिर तस्वीर)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला