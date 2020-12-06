शहर चुनें
दर्दनाक कहानी: मां और पिता के गले लग रातभर रोती रही बिटिया, मारकर तोड़ दिए दांत, पानी में काम करते-करते सड़ गए पैर

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, लखनऊ, Updated Sun, 06 Dec 2020 11:10 AM IST
लखनऊ के बंगला बाजार से दस साल पहले लापता हुई बच्ची माता-पिता, चाचा-चाची, भाई-बहन, दादा व अन्य नाते-रिश्तेदारों का हंसता-खेलता परिवार देख समझ ही नहीं पा रही थी कि वह खुश होए की रोए। दो दिन तक लगातार वह रोती रही, कभी पिता के गले लगकर तो कभी दादा के कंधे पर सिर रख कर। वन स्टॉप सेंटर में काउंसिलिंग के दौरान भी वह सिर्फ रोती रही, उसके दिल के गुबार शब्दों में ढलकर निकलते रहे और वह प्रताड़ना की कहानी बताती रही। 
 
