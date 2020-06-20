शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   uttar pradesh news in hindi boiler blast chemical factory Lucknow see photos

यूपी: केमिकल फैक्टरी का बॉयलर फटा, तस्वीरों में देखें धमाके के बाद का मंजर, रोते-बिलखते लोग

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, लखनऊ, Updated Sat, 20 Jun 2020 09:27 AM IST
boiler blast in a factory
1 of 12
boiler blast in a factory - फोटो : अमर उजाला
लखनऊ के चिनहट थानाक्षेत्र के उतरधौना गांव स्थित केमिकल फैक्टरी का बॉयलर शुक्रवार देर शाम तेज धमाके के साथ फट गया। हादसे में एक की मौत हो गई, जबकि चार महिलाएं घायल हो गईं। वहीं, धमाके से बॉयलर की छत उड़ गई। पुलिस और अग्निशमन टीम ने ढाई घंटे के बचाव कार्य में सभी को सुरक्षित निकाला।
 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला प्लस सब्सक्राइब करें और प्रीमियम एक्सपीरियंस पाएं
Click Here
विज्ञापन
chemical factory boiler blast

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

Bareilly news
Bareilly

बरेली में सक्रिय है स्लीपर सेल, तमाम बड़े मामलों में जुड़ता रहा है कनेक्शन, पढ़ें पूरी जानकारी

20 जून 2020

नवजोत सिंह सिद्धू (फाइल फोटो)
Chandigarh

पंजाब में सिद्धू के घर के बाहर बिहार पुलिस का डेरा, तीन दिन से नहीं मिल रहे 'गुरु', पढ़ें- मामला

20 जून 2020

विज्ञापन
ये हैं वो पांच टिप्स जो AFCAT की तैयारी में आएंगे आपके काम
safalta.com

ये हैं वो पांच टिप्स जो AFCAT की तैयारी में आएंगे आपके काम
prayagraj news
Prayagraj

गलवां घाटी हिंसाः प्रयागराज में शहीद दीपक कुमार को सैन्य और प्रशासनिक अफसरों ने किया सैल्यूट

20 जून 2020

prayagraj news
Prayagraj

Prayagraj Corona Update News: इविवि, बेली के साथ सोरांव के हॉस्पिटल में भी पहुंचा कोरोना, जिले में आठ नए केस मिले

19 जून 2020

फ्री में पाएं अपनी जन्म कुण्डली और बनाएं अपने जीवन को आसान
Astrology Services

फ्री में पाएं अपनी जन्म कुण्डली और बनाएं अपने जीवन को आसान
Allahabad University
Prayagraj

दो शिक्षकों के कोरोना पॉजिटिव आने से इलाहाबाद विवि में हडक़ंप

19 जून 2020

शुक्रवार को बारिश के बाद बीएचयू अस्पताल परिसर में जल भराव।
Varanasi

वाराणसी : पांच लाख रुपये खर्च करने के बाद भी राहत नहीं, बारिश में शहर बना तलैया

19 जून 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

जामा मस्जिद
Delhi NCR

क्या है दिल्ली की जामा मस्जिद का असली नाम, जानकर हैरान रह जाएंगे आप

19 जून 2020

Surya Grahan 2020: Rare Coincidence after 500 years, Effects on Zodiac Sign and Solution For Fortune
Dehradun

सूर्य ग्रहण: 500 साल बाद बन रहा अद्भुत संयोग, राशियों पर ऐसा रहेगा असर, ये उपाय करना होगा फलदायी  

19 जून 2020

ये हैं वो पांच टिप्स जो AFCAT की तैयारी में आएंगे आपके काम
safalta.com

ये हैं वो पांच टिप्स जो AFCAT की तैयारी में आएंगे आपके काम
विज्ञापन
शहीद अंकुश ठाकुर की पार्थिव देह घर पहुंची
Himachal Pradesh

तस्वीरें: नम आंखों से शहीद अंकुश को अंतिम विदाई, ऊना से हमीरपुर तक हुई पुष्प वर्षा, मां और छोटा भाई बेसुध

19 जून 2020

प्रॉपर्टी डीलर की गोली मारकर हत्या
Kanpur

यूपी: पिस्टल और तमंचे से प्रापर्टी डीलर पर बरसाईं ताबड़तोड़ गोलियां, अस्पताल में इलाज के दौरान मौत

19 जून 2020

फ्री में पाएं अपनी जन्म कुण्डली और बनाएं अपने जीवन को आसान
Astrology Services

फ्री में पाएं अपनी जन्म कुण्डली और बनाएं अपने जीवन को आसान
सूर्य ग्रहण 2020
Meerut

Surya Grahan 2020: ग्रहण लगने से पहले जान लें ये जरूरी बातें, इस राशि पर पड़ेगा अधिक प्रभाव

19 जून 2020

Himachal: The mortal remains of the martyred Ankush Thakur martyr in Galvan will reach the ancestral village this evening
Himachal Pradesh

हिमाचल: ऊना में पुष्प वर्षा से हुआ शहीद अंकुश का सम्मान, श्रद्धांजलि देने उमड़ा जन सैलाब, देखें तस्वीरें

19 जून 2020

solar eclipse
Gorakhpur

Solar Eclipse 2020: ये 'कोरोना' आप को कर देगा मंत्रमुग्ध, तस्वीरें में देखें कुछ ऐसे दिखेगा आसमान में नजारा

19 जून 2020

Punjab
Amritsar

शहीद के ताबूत से लिपट मां बोली--‘खड़ा हो जा पुत्त ‘मोहनी’ कित्थे चला गया तूं, रब्बा मैनूं चक लेंदा’

19 जून 2020

कोरोनावायरस टिप्स।
Gorakhpur

Coronavirus Tips: 15 हजार से अधिक लोगों में बांटी गई ये दवाई, इसके सेवन से बढ़ रही है प्रतिरोधक क्षमता

19 जून 2020

Lucknow UP (Uttar Pradesh) News: Unlock 1.0 condition of restaurants during unlock-1 in lucknow
Lucknow

अनलॉक-1 में रेस्टोरेंट तो खुले पर आने से डर रहे ग्राहक, ऑनलाइन कारोबार बढ़ा

19 जून 2020

चीन के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन करते लोग
Meerut

चीन के खिलाफ आक्रोश, पश्चिमी यूपी के जिलों में कुछ ऐसे हो रहा विरोध प्रदर्शन, देखिए तस्वीरें

19 जून 2020

Unlock-1 in Uttarakhand: Kauthig foundation Booked Flight for uttarakhand 184 Migrants Stuck in mumbai and pune
Bageshwar

मुंबई और पुणे में फंसे उत्तराखंड के 184 प्रवासियों के लिए फरिश्ता बना कौथिग फाउंडेशन, फ्लाइट से भेजा देहरादून

19 जून 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

सूर्यग्रहण बदलेगा कश्मीर की सियासत! लेखक-डॉक्टर और देश के ये लोग विशेष ध्यान दें

19 जून 2020

शहीद नायक दीपक सिंह को दी गई श्रद्धांजलि
Prayagraj

गलवां घाटी झड़प में शहीद हुए रीवा के जांबाज बेटे शहीद दीपक सिंह को प्रयागराज में दी गई श्रद्धांजलि

19 जून 2020

international yoga day 2020 : baba ramdev yog protocol rehearsal
Dehradun

अंतरराष्ट्रीय योग दिवस से पहले बाबा रामदेव ने हरिद्वार में किया 'योग प्रोटोकॉल रिहर्सल', तस्वीरें

19 जून 2020

सूर्य ग्रहण 2020
Himachal Pradesh

सूर्य ग्रहण 2020: जानें किन राशियों के जातकों पर पड़ेगा क्या प्रभाव

19 जून 2020

boiler blast in a factory
boiler blast in a factory - फोटो : अमर उजाला
घायल को अस्पताल ले जाते हुए
घायल को अस्पताल ले जाते हुए - फोटो : अमर उजाला
घायल को अस्पताल ले जाते हुए
घायल को अस्पताल ले जाते हुए - फोटो : अमर उजाला
boiler blast in a factory
boiler blast in a factory - फोटो : अमर उजाला
boiler blast in a factory
boiler blast in a factory - फोटो : अमर उजाला
boiler blast in a factory
boiler blast in a factory - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस
मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
boiler blast in a factory
boiler blast in a factory - फोटो : अमर उजाला
boiler blast in a factory
boiler blast in a factory - फोटो : अमर उजाला
boiler blast in a factory
boiler blast in a factory - फोटो : अमर उजाला
boiler blast in a factory
boiler blast in a factory - फोटो : अमर उजाला
boiler blast in a factory
boiler blast in a factory - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited