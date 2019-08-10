रक्षा बंधन और बकरीद पर इस बार कुछ हटकर दिखेगा आपका लुक, बस इन्हें करें ट्राइ

{"_id":"5d4e8ef78ebc3e6d0955084b","slug":"tips-about-the-dress-by-fashion-designer-shikha-suri-for-the-festivals","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e \u092c\u0902\u0927\u0928 \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u0915\u0930\u0940\u0926 \u092a\u0930 \u0907\u0938 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0939\u091f\u0915\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0906\u092a\u0915\u093e \u0932\u0941\u0915, \u092c\u0938 \u0907\u0928\u094d\u0939\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
इंडो-वेस्टर्न ड्रेस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d4e8ef78ebc3e6d0955084b","slug":"tips-about-the-dress-by-fashion-designer-shikha-suri-for-the-festivals","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e \u092c\u0902\u0927\u0928 \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u0915\u0930\u0940\u0926 \u092a\u0930 \u0907\u0938 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0939\u091f\u0915\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0906\u092a\u0915\u093e \u0932\u0941\u0915, \u092c\u0938 \u0907\u0928\u094d\u0939\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सलवार-सूट
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d4e8ef78ebc3e6d0955084b","slug":"tips-about-the-dress-by-fashion-designer-shikha-suri-for-the-festivals","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e \u092c\u0902\u0927\u0928 \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u0915\u0930\u0940\u0926 \u092a\u0930 \u0907\u0938 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0939\u091f\u0915\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0906\u092a\u0915\u093e \u0932\u0941\u0915, \u092c\u0938 \u0907\u0928\u094d\u0939\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
इंडो-वेस्टर्न ड्रेस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला