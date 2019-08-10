शहर चुनें

रक्षा बंधन और बकरीद पर इस बार कुछ हटकर दिखेगा आपका लुक, बस इन्हें करें ट्राइ

न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Sat, 10 Aug 2019 04:19 PM IST
ड्रेस
ड्रेस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
इस बार दो बड़े त्यौहार बकरीद और रक्षा बंधन तीन दिन के अंतराल पर हैं। ऑफिस के कामकाज के बीच कहीं आप ये तो नहीं भूल गईं कि आप क्या पहनेंगी। त्योहार मनाना है तो खुद को भी तो स्पेशल तरीके से ट्रीट करना होगा।

 
dresses fashion designer fashion designer shikha suri salwar suit design raksha bandhan 2019 raksha bandhan rakhi 2019 raksha bandhan wishes raksha bandhan date bakrid 2019 eid ul adha eid ul adha 2019 in india बकरीद 2019 ईद उल जुहा 2019
ड्रेस
ड्रेस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
इंडो-वेस्टर्न ड्रेस
इंडो-वेस्टर्न ड्रेस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सलवार-सूट
सलवार-सूट - फोटो : अमर उजाला
शरारा
शरारा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
इंडो-वेस्टर्न ड्रेस
इंडो-वेस्टर्न ड्रेस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
