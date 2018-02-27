शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   tet qualified applicants protest in lucknow.

टीईटी 2011 पास बीएड अभ्यर्थियों ने कफन ओढ़ कर किया प्रदर्शन, की नियुक्ति की मांग, तस्वीरें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Tue, 27 Feb 2018 12:07 AM IST
tet qualified applicants protest in lucknow.
1 of 6
यूपी की भाजपा सरकार की वादा खिलाफी से नाराज टीईटी 2011 पास बीएड अभ्यर्थियों ने सोमवार को गांधी प्रतिमा के समक्ष कफन ओढ़ कर प्रदर्शन किया। अभ्यर्थियों का आरोप है कि सुप्रीम कोर्ट के आदेश के बावजूद सरकार उनकी नियुक्ति नही कर रही है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
uttar pradesh news tet 2011 tet qualified applicants

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

Arms licence online update new rule
Dehradun

हथियारों के लाइसेंस को लेकर बदला यह नियम, जल्दी ध्यान नहीं दिया तो हो जाएगा रद्द

27 फरवरी 2018

Cruelty with child in kannauj
Kanpur

बेटे ने पैंट में पॉटी कर दी तो गर्म चिमटे से किया वो हाल कि रूह कांप जाए

26 फरवरी 2018

you may face big loss for slogans on vehicle
Dehradun

कहीं आपने भी तो अपने वाहन पर ये सब नहीं लिखवाया, पढ़ लीजिए नहीं तो नुकसान झेलेंगे

27 फरवरी 2018

Private bus accident in mandi himachal 1 died 59 injured
Shimla

तस्वीरें: 32 सीटर बस में ठूंस-ठूंस कर भरे थे 70 लोग, हुआ ये हाल

26 फरवरी 2018

post office this scheme get more benefit from bank
Dehradun

200 रुपए में Post Office में खुलवाएं यह स्कीम और पाइए अपने बैंक से ज्यादा फायदा

26 फरवरी 2018

More in City & states

Uttarakhand bjp mla magan lal shah last wish uncomplete
Dehradun

स्कूटर से विधानसभा पहुंचने वाले BJP विधायक की यह आखिरी इच्छा रह गई अधूरी, तस्वीरें...

27 फरवरी 2018

Panchayat take decison girlfriend beaten her boyfriend
Varanasi

पंचायत ने प्रेमिका को प्रेमी के साथ कुछ ऐसा करने का सुनाया फरमान, सुनकर चौकें लोग

26 फरवरी 2018

pics of holi celebration in lucknow.
Lucknow

होली की आहट के साथ ही हुड़दंग शुरू, फिजा में घुली मस्ती, देखें तस्वीरें

26 फरवरी 2018

taking Briefcase full of ten lakh rupees both disappeared
Kanpur

उसने कहा- साहब, आपकी कार के इंजन से मोबिल ऑयल टपक रहा है, इसके बाद 10 लाख पार

26 फरवरी 2018

this horse rider is famous for his passion
Kanpur

पांच फीट की रानी की एक झलक पाने के लिए लग जाता है मजमा, इसी प्यार में छोड़ दिया भाई

26 फरवरी 2018

a skeleton found in a Well
Kanpur

कुंए में मिला कंकाल, भांजे ने इस अंग को देखकर कहा ये तो मामा की डेड बॉडी है

26 फरवरी 2018

chandramukhi chautala aka kavita kaushik posted her photo doing chakrasan
Delhi NCR

'चंद्रमुखी' की ये फोटो देख खुला रह जाएगा आपका मुंह, बीमारी को मात देती इन Pics को देख कहेंगे 'वाह'

26 फरवरी 2018

Child Aadhaar card now changed in blue colour
Dehradun

अब ऐसा होगा बच्चों का आधार कार्ड, जानिए कैसे बनेगा और क्या होगा इसमें खास

27 फरवरी 2018

ias joint forum spokesperson pooja joshi said arvind kejriwal and manish sisodia should say sorry
Delhi NCR

काम पर वापसी के लिए सरकारी अधिकारियों ने केजरीवाल-सिसोदिया के सामने रखी ये शर्त

26 फरवरी 2018

sixteen years old girl murdered in etawah
Kanpur

हिदायत दी थी "फिर से उसके साथ ऐसी हरकत की तो जवाब चप्पल से देगी", कर दी गई हत्या

26 फरवरी 2018

six months girl child thrown by parents on road side, dead body found
Chandigarh

क्रूर मां-बाप! झाड़ियों में फेंक गए 6 महीने की बच्ची, रो-रोकर मौत, सूख चुके थे आंसू

26 फरवरी 2018

exclusive: government hospitals earning big money from patients poop, icu patients pay 1200 per day
Delhi NCR

दवा-जांच से अस्पतालों को कमाते तो सुना होगा, क्या आप जानते हैं मरीजों के 'मल' से भी होती है कमाई

26 फरवरी 2018

Shri Shri Ravishankar in kanpur
Kanpur

श्रीश्री रविशंकर ने व्हाट्सएप पर पूछे गए सवालों का दिया जवाब तो छा गया सन्नाटा, जानें आखिर ऐसा क्यों

26 फरवरी 2018

aap mla amanatullah khan and prakash jalwal play carom for timepass in jail
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली CS से मारपीट के आरोपी AAP विधायक अमानतुल्लाह और जारवाल जेल में ऐसे बिता रहे समय

26 फरवरी 2018

Mahant Nritya Gopal Das gave a big statement
Kanpur

भगवान के साथ अन्याय नहीं होगा- नृत्य गोपाल दास

26 फरवरी 2018

shradha kapoor remove shooting stress photos
Dehradun

शूटिंग के स्ट्रेस को दूर करने ये कहां आ गई श्रद्धा कपूर, तस्वीरें देख आपका भी स्ट्रेस दूर हो जाएगा

26 फरवरी 2018

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.