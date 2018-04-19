बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5ad81f864f1c1b61098b53cc","slug":"teachers-for-science-and-maths-will-be-recruited","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u091c\u094d\u091e\u093e\u0928 \u0914\u0930 \u0917\u0923\u093f\u0924 \u0936\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0937\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0916\u0941\u0936\u0916\u092c\u0930\u0940, \u0907\u0924\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e \u0905\u092a\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0907\u0902\u091f\u092e\u0947\u0902\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
विज्ञान और गणित शिक्षकों के लिए खुशखबरी, इतने पदों पर किया जाएगा अप्वाइंटमेंट
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Thu, 19 Apr 2018 10:18 AM IST
प्रदेश के राजकीय इंटर कॉलेजों में बेटियों को गणित और विज्ञान में दक्ष बनाया जाएगा।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5ad81f864f1c1b61098b53cc","slug":"teachers-for-science-and-maths-will-be-recruited","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u091c\u094d\u091e\u093e\u0928 \u0914\u0930 \u0917\u0923\u093f\u0924 \u0936\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0937\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0916\u0941\u0936\u0916\u092c\u0930\u0940, \u0907\u0924\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e \u0905\u092a\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0907\u0902\u091f\u092e\u0947\u0902\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ad81f864f1c1b61098b53cc","slug":"teachers-for-science-and-maths-will-be-recruited","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u091c\u094d\u091e\u093e\u0928 \u0914\u0930 \u0917\u0923\u093f\u0924 \u0936\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0937\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0916\u0941\u0936\u0916\u092c\u0930\u0940, \u0907\u0924\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e \u0905\u092a\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0907\u0902\u091f\u092e\u0947\u0902\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ad81f864f1c1b61098b53cc","slug":"teachers-for-science-and-maths-will-be-recruited","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u091c\u094d\u091e\u093e\u0928 \u0914\u0930 \u0917\u0923\u093f\u0924 \u0936\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0937\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0916\u0941\u0936\u0916\u092c\u0930\u0940, \u0907\u0924\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e \u0905\u092a\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0907\u0902\u091f\u092e\u0947\u0902\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ad81f864f1c1b61098b53cc","slug":"teachers-for-science-and-maths-will-be-recruited","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u091c\u094d\u091e\u093e\u0928 \u0914\u0930 \u0917\u0923\u093f\u0924 \u0936\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0937\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0916\u0941\u0936\u0916\u092c\u0930\u0940, \u0907\u0924\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e \u0905\u092a\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0907\u0902\u091f\u092e\u0947\u0902\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ad81f864f1c1b61098b53cc","slug":"teachers-for-science-and-maths-will-be-recruited","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u091c\u094d\u091e\u093e\u0928 \u0914\u0930 \u0917\u0923\u093f\u0924 \u0936\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0937\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0916\u0941\u0936\u0916\u092c\u0930\u0940, \u0907\u0924\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e \u0905\u092a\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0907\u0902\u091f\u092e\u0947\u0902\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ad81f864f1c1b61098b53cc","slug":"teachers-for-science-and-maths-will-be-recruited","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u091c\u094d\u091e\u093e\u0928 \u0914\u0930 \u0917\u0923\u093f\u0924 \u0936\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0937\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0916\u0941\u0936\u0916\u092c\u0930\u0940, \u0907\u0924\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e \u0905\u092a\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0907\u0902\u091f\u092e\u0947\u0902\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.